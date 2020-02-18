AI & ML for the Smart Grid 2020 | 28 - 30 April | 100+ Data Science Thought Leaders from Across Europe Will Come Together in Brussels to Share Use Cases, Implementation Examples, Best Practices and Accelerate the Pace of Development for Field Applications of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

BRUSSELS, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial intelligence, machine learning capabilities and advanced analytics are promising complete transformation of data management for utilities, globally. Artificial intelligence as a service heralds a new era of grid oversight, providing operators with the option to leverage their data in new ways, unlocking new value and hidden insights from data sources in the field. Curious yet cautious, utilities observe AI with trepidation, but optimistic about the transformation it can deliver.

With good reason, utilities are not taking this transformation lightly. Such radical overhaul requires new infrastructure and work force set-up - New sensors, new platforms and new data management practices will require the coming together and cooperation of implementers across the industry. "From our audience research, it is clear to see there is a strong appetite for transitioning towards data driven, artificial intelligence derived strategies," says Jake Campton, conference producer at Smart Grid Forums. "The major stumbling block is the lack of clarity about best practices, how best to apply these new technologies and what structure they should have – in house/vs cloud, for example. Many European utilities are trialling aspects of this technology, however, sharing knowledge and novel applications will ultimately prove key for those utilities that wish to harness this new tech era."

AI&ML for the Smart Grid 2020 will take place 28 - 30 April in Brussels. Over three days, attendees will share developmental experiences, use cases and pioneering applications from the field. Participants will benefit greatly from trials of forward-looking technological applications from European utilities, academics and experts. Leading voices will share their views on the business panel, technological innovators will give insights to help expedite development of AI & ML.

Discussion Topics Include:

Demystifying AI – identifying appropriate methodologies, models and algorithms to gain trust for AI and ML by demonstrating the potency of advanced analytical software, and establishing the business case for AI

– identifying appropriate methodologies, models and algorithms to gain trust for AI and ML by demonstrating the potency of advanced analytical software, and establishing the business case for AI Forecasting – capitalising on the power of AI to drive forecasting accuracy and leveraging smart meter data to model future consumption, to support DER integration and predict demand response

– capitalising on the power of AI to drive forecasting accuracy and leveraging smart meter data to model future consumption, to support DER integration and predict demand response Maintenance – leveraging the potential of AI to transform sensor data into effective predictive maintenance actions, establish a consistent way of monitoring critical assets and utilising image processing tools to optimise asset maintenance practices

– leveraging the potential of AI to transform sensor data into effective predictive maintenance actions, establish a consistent way of monitoring critical assets and utilising image processing tools to optimise asset maintenance practices Implementing AI – identifying methodologies to ensure operational effectiveness of AI and ML algorithms, and determining the most feasible framework for processing high volumes of real- time sensor data from the grid

– identifying methodologies to ensure operational effectiveness of AI and ML algorithms, and determining the most feasible framework for processing high volumes of real- time sensor data from the grid Latest Technologies – assessing the full potential of machine learning to aid carbon reduction initiatives, explore the future potential of deep learning to create additional value from rapidly rising volumes of data and developing intelligent algorithms to manage EV charging cycles

– assessing the full potential of machine learning to aid carbon reduction initiatives, explore the future potential of deep learning to create additional value from rapidly rising volumes of data and developing intelligent algorithms to manage EV charging cycles Managing Data – identifying methods to maximise data lakes to address incomplete data, accuracy issues, and support inter-utility data sharing to unlock greater collaboration, coordination, and compliance

Speakers Include:

Alessandro Perina, Senior Scientist, Enel

Shahin Abbas Zadeh, Data Scientist, Eesti Energia

Ajdin Halilovic, Senior Data Scientist, Innogy

Niels Blaauwbroek, Network Strategies, Stedin

Jean-Philippe Poirrier, Department Head, Smart Grid Solutions Industrialisation, Enedis

Tadej Sinkovec, Deputy of Executive Director for Network Operations and Development, Elektro Ljubljana

Per-Oddvar Osland, Programme Manager, Smart Metering, Agder Energi Nett

Remko Logeman, Data Scientist, TenneT

Frank Kruewel, Data Scientist, Alliander

Yamshid Farhat Quinones, Smart Grid Engineer, BKW Energie

Maja Savinek, Analytics Consultant, Elektro Ljubljana

Alberto Azzolin, Data Scientist, Enel

Tobias Aleksander Haumann, Data Scientist, Agder Energi Nett

Event dates and location:

Conference: 28 - 30 April 2020

Location: Brussels, Belgium

Event Website: https://www.smartgrid-forums.com/AIML20PRNWPR

Smart Grid Forums is an independent conference producer specialised in the smart grid sector. We work hand in hand with engineering professionals to create innovative event concepts and high-quality programmes that inform technical decision makers and enable them to deliver exceptional results.



Our approach is entirely market led. We stay exceptionally close to industry developments. Through our regular, rigorous and unbiased process of depth research with TSOs, DSOs, power generators, engineering consultancies, and technology innovators, we stay one step ahead of industry developments and provide live events that act as a catalyst for new ideas, new directions, and new approaches to achieving future energy security.

