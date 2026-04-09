AI Agents Market Size to Reach USD 84,062 Million by 2031, Growing at 41% CAGR Amid Rising Enterprise Automation Demand | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

What is the Market Size of AI Agents?

The global AI Agents Market was valued at USD 7516 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 84062 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 41.0% during the forecast period.

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What are the key factors driving the growth of the AI Agents Market?

The AI Agents Market is expanding as enterprises shift from passive software tools to systems that interpret context, execute tasks, coordinate workflows, and support decisions with limited human intervention.

Demand is rising due to desires for faster execution, lower manual workload, stronger service consistency, and better utilization of internal data across business functions.

Adoption is accelerating from the need to unify fragmented digital operations, boost employee productivity, and provide always-available support in customer-facing and internal environments.

As deployment models grow more flexible and enterprises prioritize measurable workflow outcomes, AI agents are evolving from experimental tools into core operational infrastructure in modern business systems.

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TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE AI AGENTS MARKET:

Cloud-based agents are driving market growth by lowering deployment friction and making advanced agent capabilities easier to access across organizations of different sizes. Their scalability supports dynamic workloads, faster rollout across departments, and easier integration with enterprise applications, communication tools, and data environments. This model also helps organizations update models, manage orchestration layers, and expand use cases without building heavy internal infrastructure from the start. As businesses prioritize speed, flexibility, and cross-functional adoption, cloud-based agents are becoming the preferred route for bringing agent-led automation into everyday operations.

Developer agents are accelerating the AI Agents Market by improving software creation, testing, debugging, documentation, and maintenance across engineering workflows. Enterprises are adopting these agents to reduce repetitive coding effort, shorten release cycles, improve development accuracy, and support teams working across complex codebases. Their value is especially strong in environments where faster iteration, legacy modernization, and continuous delivery are essential to competitiveness. As software teams face growing pressure to build more with leaner resources, developer agents are becoming a practical growth engine for broader enterprise agent adoption.

Collaborative multi-agent systems are strengthening market growth by enabling multiple specialized agents to work together across planning, execution, validation, and escalation tasks. This structure improves performance in complex business environments where a single agent is not sufficient to manage layered workflows, cross-functional inputs, or multi-step outcomes. Enterprises are showing stronger interest in these systems because they support modular scaling, role-based intelligence, and better handling of operational complexity across enterprise processes. As organizations seek more autonomous digital execution, collaborative agent frameworks are emerging as a major structural driver of market expansion.

Growth in the AI Agents Market is being driven by the need to orchestrate workflows that cut across isolated business systems and teams. Enterprises want intelligent agents that can move tasks forward, trigger next actions, route information, and reduce delays caused by fragmented processes. This is especially important in environments where speed, coordination, and process continuity directly affect service quality and operational efficiency. As businesses push for connected execution rather than isolated automation, workflow orchestration is becoming a core growth driver for agent adoption.

The market is gaining momentum because organizations increasingly require support systems that remain active across time zones, teams, and customer touchpoints. AI agents help maintain continuity in service, internal assistance, and task resolution without depending entirely on human availability. This makes them valuable in customer service, employee support, IT operations, and process monitoring environments where response delays can create larger inefficiencies. Demand is therefore being shaped by the growing importance of continuous support capacity inside digitally intensive organizations.

A major factor supporting market expansion is the enterprise push to reduce repetitive knowledge work that consumes time but adds limited strategic value. AI agents can summarize information, retrieve context, prepare responses, monitor requests, and assist with structured decision flows across daily operations. This creates productivity gains while allowing human teams to focus on higher-value tasks involving judgment, relationships, and business strategy. As organizations seek leaner operating models without compromising execution quality, demand for agent-led task support continues to rise.

The market is also being driven by a shift in demand from insight-generating tools toward action-oriented systems that can perform tasks, not just answer queries. Organizations increasingly want AI that can initiate actions, complete sequences, manage exceptions, and contribute to measurable operational outcomes. This changes the role of enterprise AI from advisory support into embedded execution support across digital environments. As this expectation becomes stronger, agent platforms are gaining relevance because they align more closely with real business process needs.

Market growth is being reinforced by the ability of AI agents to integrate with business applications, communication platforms, developer environments, service systems, and operational tools already used across enterprises. This integration makes adoption more practical because organizations can introduce agents into existing workflows rather than redesign operations from the ground up. Stronger interoperability improves usability, accelerates deployment, and expands the number of functions where agents can create immediate value. As a result, compatibility with enterprise software ecosystems is becoming a major market enabler.

The market is expanding as service-heavy organizations look for ways to improve consistency, reduce handling time, and manage growing volumes of requests without proportionate increases in staffing. AI agents help standardize responses, streamline issue resolution paths, and support escalation only when necessary. This improves process efficiency while strengthening service quality across business operations. In sectors with dense workflows and high interaction loads, the ability of agents to absorb operational complexity is becoming a strong adoption factor.

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What are the major product types in the AI Agents Market?

Single Agent System

Multi-Agent System

Embedded Agent

What are the deployment mode of the AI Agents Market?

Cloud-based Agents

On-premise Agents

Hybrid Agents

What are the functional role of the AI Agents Market?

Productivity Agents

Customer Service Agents

Developer Agents

Sales & Marketing Agents

Operations Agents

What are the intelligence level of the AI Agents Market?

Reactive Agent

Rule-Based Agent

Learning Agent

Planning Agent

Collaborative Multi-Agent System

What are the application of the AI Agents Market?

BFSI

Healthcare

Manufacturing & Industry

Retail & E-Commerce

Education & Training

Government & Public Sector

Key Players in the AI Agents Market?

IBM

Google Cloud AI

Aisera

Open AI

Teneo.ai

Salesforce

Microsoft Azure AI

Baidu

Alibaba

IFlyTek

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

UiPath

Moveworks (ServiceNow）

Sema4.ai

Noma Security

Which region dominates the AI Agents Market?

North America leads market development through strong enterprise software adoption, mature cloud ecosystems, and early integration of agent-led automation across productivity, service, and developer environments.

Europe is expanding through demand for governed enterprise AI, operational efficiency tools, and structured deployment approaches that fit regulated business settings. Asia-Pacific is emerging rapidly due to strong digital transformation momentum, expanding enterprise automation demand, and broad adoption across large business ecosystems, especially in customer interaction and workflow support functions.

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