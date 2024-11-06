AI ADOPTION IN FP&A SAVES PROFESSIONALS UP TO 200 HOURS AND £100,000 ANNUALLY

AI Revolution in FP&A is Set to Offer One of the Most Impactful Transformations in Finance

LONDON, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ICit Business Intelligence, a leading Workday Adaptive Planning Solution Provider, has today released new research showing that Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) will reshape the future of Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A), empowering finance professionals to become more trusted, strategic partners to their organisations. According to the latest ICit-commissioned report: Harnessing AI for enhanced Financial Planning & Analysis, FP&A teams are already experiencing substantial financial and time-saving benefits by utilising AI.

AI's potential for savings and efficiency gains is transforming the role of teams

The independent study*, conducted with 300 UK FP&A professionals, revealed that 85% of organisations are already using AI-powered FP&A software. Two thirds (66%) of finance professionals reported that AI is set to save between 50 and 200 hours of work annually, enabling them to focus on more value-added activities like strategic planning. From a cost saving point of view, these same companies are seeing financial savings of £50,000–£100,000 annually due to AI-powered FP&A software.

According to ICit's Director, Mark Bodger, "AI's ability to streamline complex data processes and deliver real-time insights allows finance teams to step into more strategic roles, enabling them to focus on strategic decision-making rather than manual tasks."

AI is Elevating FP&A Teams into Strategic Leaders

As AI increasingly becomes a standard in financial operations, finance teams are evolving beyond their traditional roles of managing budgets and forecasts. With AI's ability to analyse vast datasets and predict future trends, FP&A professionals are moving closer to the heart of business strategy, offering critical guidance to senior leadership. ICit's report highlighted the importance of AI in helping finance teams become strategic advisors, with 59% of respondents to the study noting that AI enhances financial decision-making through more accurate forecasts and real-time scenario analysis. AI adoption is also boosting trust in finance teams, with 67% of finance professionals citing AI's critical role in providing senior executives with reliable, data-driven insights.

Bodger continued: "AI is enabling faster, more precise forecasting and insights, allowing finance teams to make better decisions and drive business success."

AI as a Driver of Trust and Competitiveness

The ICit study also showed that AI is becoming essential for finance teams looking to build greater trust with their C-suite executives. Over two-thirds (67%) of finance professionals believe AI will play a pivotal role in establishing confidence in their insights and decisions. As AI evolves, finance teams will be able to quickly adapt to market changes, reducing errors and providing more accurate financial forecasts.

Tim Wakeford, Vice President, Financial Product Strategy, Workday commented: "From tackling manual work to responding to economic instability, the challenges finance professionals face are diverse and growing. In the AI-era, a lack of agility will see slow movers quickly fall behind. The main barrier to achieving this, however, is trust – which is why finance leaders need to seize the opportunity and take action. Leaders must also advocate for AI, cultivate a responsible culture and showcase how it overcomes the daily challenges finance teams face. This isn't always easy – it may call for tough choices on budgets, or receive initial push back from other leaders. However, with the right steps, a more productive, strategic and high-performing finance department is in reach."

Mark Bodger concluded: "There is no doubt that AI is giving companies a competitive edge and our latest research indicates that organisations adopting AI in FP&A are outperforming their peers in operational efficiency, cost management, and strategic execution. As a result, these companies are better positioned to navigate financial uncertainty and seize new opportunities."

*The findings presented in this report are based on a study of 300 UK financial decision-makers, commissioned by ICit. The survey focused on AI/ML adoption in FP&A software between 9th-14th August, 2024.

About ICit Business Intelligence:

ICit is a leading provider of managed services and FP&A software solutions, specialising in Workday Adaptive Planning. We help finance teams leverage advanced technologies like AI and ML to drive performance, improve decision-making, and enhance strategic leadership.