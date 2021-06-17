Ahlstrom-Munksjö launches FibRoc® Ceiling, its new offering of high performance solutions for ceiling applications

STOCKHOLM, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahlstrom-Munksjö expands its platform of durable building applications by launching FibRoc® Ceiling, a new offering of high performance solutions for ceiling applications.

Following the launch of Fibroc® Flooring last year, Ahlstrom-Munksjö is pleased to announce the second portfolio launch of Fibroc® Ceiling. The new portfolio consists of a wide range of high performance fiber-based solutions for perforated plasterboard ceilings, mineral wool and wet felt ceilings, as well as perforated wood and metal ceilings. It brings together a wide range of high performance products for ceiling applications, making it easier for business partners to recognize and understand the product benefits.

"Our high performance products deliver an excellent level of noise reduction," says Pierre Mary, Vice President, Nonwovens. "Delivering acoustic comfort within a room, as well as incorporating fire resistance, while meeting necessary safety standards" he adds. "Our extensive and sustainable product range also offers options for formaldehyde free binder solutions," adds Pekka Helynranta, Vice President, Glass Fiber Tissue. "Our unique manufacturing and technological platforms enables flexible development and customized solutions for customers," Pierre and Pekka conclude.

Fibroc® is a range of high performance materials for durable applications. It is an evolving platform, where specific portfolios will be rolled out, delivering optimum customer benefits for targeted building applications. Ahlstrom-Munksjö has a history of supplying products to the building industry for over 40 years.

Security of supply is delivered through the main Fibroc® manufacturing platforms of Karhula (Finland), Tver (Russia), Brignoud (France), in addition to Stalldalen (Sweden). These 4 plants are fully certified for quality (ISO 9001), safety (OHSAS 18001), and environmental (ISO 14001) standards.

Further product portfolios from the Fibroc® platform will be rolled out in the future.

For more information please visit www.ahlstrom-munksjo.com/fibroc-ceiling or contact fibroc@ahlstrom-munksjo.com

For further information, please contact:

Pekka Helynranta, Vice President, Glass Fiber Tissue, tel. +358 50 571 0458

Pierre Mary, Vice President, Nonwovens, tel. + 33 6 87 80 01 49

