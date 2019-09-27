Ahlstrom-Munksjö and Seoil Launch a Fiber-based Solution for U-shaped Paper Straws

AHLSTROM-MUNKSJÖ OYJ PRESS RELEASE SEPTEMBER 27, 2019 at 10:00 EEST

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahlstrom-Munksjö extends its range of fiber-based solutions for drinking paper straws with a new innovative U-shaped drinking straw in co-operation with Seoil Corporation. The expanded CelluStraw™U offering provides the converting industry with best performing fiber-based material for this technically challenging U-shaped design.

CelluStraw™, a new fiber based solution for drinking paper straws, has been recently launched and is specially designed to address the food industry's emerging initiatives to phase out single-use plastic straws. The material has now been tested and qualified also for U-shaped paper straws enabling Ahlstrom-Munksjö to provide this innovative solution to Seoil and its strategic partners.

"Ahlstrom-Munksjö continues to contribute to a sustainable everyday life with innovative solutions. The U-shaped paper straw is yet another good example of our competence in fiber based materials, and how we push the boundaries of what fibers can do. We are proud to introduce one of the first solutions for U-shaped paper straws in partnership with our esteemed partner Seoil Corporation," says Brian Oost, Vice President, Product Management and Marketing at Food Packaging, Specialties Business Area.

"Seoil Corporation is a South Korea-based long standing leading manufacturer of drinking straws and foldable utensils. Seoil has already launched the market leading U-shaped paper straws in selected geographies and will roll it out globally in the coming months," comments Mr. Ken Kim, President of Seoil Corporation.

"U-shaped straws present a technological challenge for fiber-based solutions as the shape demands an outstanding degree of folding flexibility. Our technical team successfully addressed each challenge one by one to develop the best performing fiber-based material for this application," comments Dr. Noël Cartier, VP R&D for the Food Packaging business.

The CelluStraw range consists of specialty paper grades respectively developed for the inner and outer plies of paper straws. CelluStraw is recognized to run particularly well on high-speed converting machines for aseptic beverage cartons. Its high wet-strength and mechanical resistance delivers good product integrity, ensuring paper straws remain in excellent condition once converted and will withstand in liquids for a sufficient time.

CelluStraw is made of responsibly sourced natural fibers, is renewable, biodegradable and safe for food contact. CelluStraw is also recyclable according to EN 13430 and biodegradable and suitable for home and industrial composting according to EN 13432 standards.

Find out more about our plastic-free straw solutions.

For more details, please contact:

For Europe:Raphaël Bardet, Head of Business Line, Food, Specialties Business AreaTel. +33(0)6-08-23-51-82, e-mail: raphael.bardet@ahlstrom-munksjo.com

For USA:

Addie Teeters, Marketing Communication & Media Relations Manager, North America Specialty Solutions

Tel. +1-920-766-8304, e-mail: addie.teeters@ahlstrom-munksjö.com

Seoil Corporation: Tel. +82-2-423-4334, Fax. +82-2-420-9577, seoil@si-straw.com

Ahlstrom-Munksjö in brief

Ahlstrom-Munksjö is a global leader in fiber-based materials, supplying innovative and sustainable solutions to its customers. Our mission is to expand the role of fiber-based solutions for sustainable everyday life. Our offering include filter materials, release liners, food and beverage processing materials, decor papers, abrasive and tape backings, electrotechnical paper, glass fiber materials, medical fiber materials and solutions for diagnostics as well as a range of specialty papers for industrial and consumer end-uses. Our annual net sales is about EUR 3 billion and we employ some 8,000 people. The Ahlstrom-Munksjö share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and Stockholm. Read more at www.ahlstrom-munksjo.com

Seoil Corporation in brief

Seoil Corporation is a global leader of drinking straw manufacturing and has supplied quality products for major diary and juice companies and global franchise restaurants over 100 countries since 1979. Seoil Corporation has 7 factories located in Korea, China, Indonesia, Turkey, and USA, and all the factories are certified by FSSC22000 and BRC/IoP. Seoil Corporation has its own technology at manufacturing straws and has an advantage to comply to market's new demand more actively by making/developing machines themselves

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ahlstrom-munksjo/r/ahlstrom-munksjo-and-seoil-launch-a-fiber-based-solution-for-u-shaped-paper-straws,c2919407

Related Links

http://www.ahlstrom-munksjo.com



SOURCE Ahlstrom-Munksjö