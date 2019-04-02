Ahli United Bank-Kuwait Selects EdgeVerve for its Automation Journey

KUWAIT CITY, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeVerve Systems, a subsidiary of Infosys (NYSE: INFY), has been selected by Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait to automate the bank's operational processes using the AssistEdge RPA platform. Ahli United Bank is one of the pioneering banks in Kuwait to innovate its banking operations using RPA.

Leveraging AssistEdge's RPA platform, the bank will be able to improve SLAs (service level agreements), accelerate turnaround time, reduce human dependency and errors by increasing efficiency and efficacy of processes across different business functions.

AssistEdge helps businesses become truly digital through process automation. Highly scalable and secure, AssistEdge is a holistic process automation platform offering products across process discovery, intelligent automation and orchestration, catering to multiple industry sectors. It provides integrated software robots to automate high-touch repetitive processes and assisted automation for processes which need manual intervention.

Commenting on the solution, Ms. Jehad Al Humaidhi, Deputy CEO Banking Support Group, Ahli United Bank, Kuwait, said, "We are thrilled to implement Robotics. We have been continuously focused on enhancing the overall customer experience and digitalization remains at the core of our strategy. We have always endeavored to introduce new innovations, bringing efficiencies to customer's financial value chain through futuristic technologies like Robotics, Biometric Identification, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. With introduction of Robotics, banking operations will be streamlined and we will derive major cost efficiencies. This initiative is another milestone in our continuous endeavor towards digitizing the financial value chain."

Atul Soneja, SVP & Global Head - Edge Products and Infosys Nia, said, "We are excited to partner with Ahli United Bank Kuwait, to work on their strategic initiatives around robotics, AI and automation. AssistEdge has been helping customers drive significant cost, efficiency and quality benefits by taking them through a journey from process discovery to automation and management of digital workforce. We are proud to be the automation product partner of choice for the bank."

About EdgeVerve Systems Ltd.

EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary of Infosys, develops innovative software products and offers them on premise or as cloud-hosted business platforms. Our products help businesses develop deeper connections with stakeholders, power continuous innovation and accelerate growth in the digital world. We power our clients' growth in rapidly evolving areas like banking, interactive commerce, distributive trade, customer service and enterprise buying and help them navigate their digital journey with our AI enabled Automation and Business Solutions.

At EdgeVerve, we are making constant strides towards transforming enterprises by providing AI enabled Business Applications, leveraging the Infosys Nia™ Platform with capabilities across the Automation continuum. Today EdgeVerve products are used by global corporations across financial services, insurance, retail and CPG, life sciences, manufacturing and telecom.

Finacle, our industry–leading digital banking solution suite is the choice of financial institutions across 100 countries to service more than a billion consumers and 1.3 billion accounts.

To know more, visit www.edgeverve.com

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 45 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over three decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

