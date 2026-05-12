AHEAD Advances Global Expansion with EMEA Acquisition, Senior Leadership Appointment and New UK and India Facilities

CHICAGO, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AHEAD, a global provider of AI-driven cloud, data, infrastructure and security platforms, today announced three strategic moves to accelerate its international growth: the acquisition of Prolimax, a Netherlands-based technology services partner; the appointment of Paul Allen as Executive Vice President of Sales, EMEA; and the opening of a new AHEAD Foundry™ facility outside of London, England. Rounding out its other global locations in Gurgaon and Hyderabad, India, AHEAD also announces plans for an additional technology center of excellence in Bangalore, India.

Together, these moves mark AHEAD's most deliberate entry into the European market to date and establish an operational foundation designed to serve the growing international needs of its client base. Driving AHEAD's overall expansion in the region, newly appointed Executive Vice President of Sales, EMEA, Paul Allen, will ensure clients receive a consistent AHEAD experience across borders while building the regional team and partnerships needed to accelerate growth across the EMEA market. His mandate reflects AHEAD's broader commitment to accelerating strategy into execution, and engineering integrated solutions across infrastructure, applications, data, security, and operations to help clients realize measurable outcomes.

AHEAD Foundry: Enterprise Infrastructure and Global Asset Management Without Borders

As part of its European expansion, AHEAD will open a new Foundry facility in Reading, UK later this year to help clients more effectively manage infrastructure across borders. AHEAD Foundry industrializes the build, configuration and testing of complex AI, high-performance computing, and edge infrastructure. Hatch®, AHEAD's robust IT lifecycle management platform gives IT teams a single view of every asset, site, and shipment, across every geography no matter where it was built or deployed. For multinational enterprises the combination eliminates the blind spots that slow decisions and increase risk. No other provider offers both under one delivery model.

Acquisition of Prolimax

Prolimax is a Netherlands-based technology services partner with established EU supplier relationships, integration and logistics capability, and the regulatory infrastructure required to operate across the European Union, including ISO, VAT, Article 23, and EORI certifications. AHEAD has partnered with the company for several years through its Foundry program.

The acquisition reflects AHEAD's approach to international growth: entering with known capabilities, a trusted team, and the operational infrastructure to deliver a consistent client experience from the outset. Bringing Prolimax in-house gives AHEAD an expert Foundry team with proven delivery capability, deep regional supplier relationships, and the regulatory standing to operate across borders immediately, compressing years of market-entry groundwork into day one. Prolimax will fully integrate with AHEAD to ensure one delivery model, one point of accountability; regardless of where a client operates.

Industry Veteran, Paul Allen, Joins AHEAD to Lead EMEA Go-To-Market Strategy

AHEAD announces the appointment of Paul Allen as Executive Vice President of Sales, EMEA. Based in London and reporting to Executive Vice Chairman Stephen Ayoub, Allen will spearhead the company's regional growth strategy, establishing AHEAD's presence as a premier digital transformation partner for enterprise clients.

The appointment comes at a pivotal time as AHEAD accelerates its international footprint to meet the surging demand for cloud-native infrastructure and AI-driven operations. Allen brings over 20 years of experience building and leading international enterprise technology services, having spent six years at World Wide Technology as Area Vice President, Global Enterprise, where he led WWT's EMEA strategy and expansion. He has also held senior leadership roles at Dell Technologies and Dimension Data (NTT) and led international transformation at Zones.

"Bringing Paul on board is one of the most important steps in AHEAD's international growth strategy," said Ayoub. "He has the relationships, the regional expertise, and the proven track record to establish AHEAD as a trusted enterprise technology partner across EMEA - all at the pace and precision our clients expect from us."

Commenting on his appointment, Allen said, "AHEAD has built something genuinely unique: integrated capability, real engineering depth, and a level of client accountability that is rare. The demand for that is real and it is growing, particularly as organizations accelerate AI infrastructure investments. The need and appetite for that model across EMEA enterprise customers is growing at pace."

Global Growth Built Around Client Need

AHEAD's European expansion is a direct response to the growing international needs of its U.S.-based multinational clients. These organizations already operate across Europe and have long looked to AHEAD to bring its integrated delivery model to their global operations. The European buildout ensures those clients now have a dedicated AHEAD presence to serve them wherever they operate.

The international expansion follows a deliberate sequence: India services and support operations established in 2023, the Netherlands acquisition and EMEA leadership appointment in 2026, and the UK Foundry facility in 2026. The India operation, with more than 700 employees and in place for three years, and growing, demonstrates that the model works at scale outside the United States.

AHEAD's global expansion strategy is deliberately built for focus and quality over a geographic footprint. The company is building the speed and integrated capability European enterprises increasingly need as AI infrastructure investment accelerates.

"Our clients are global, and their infrastructure and AI needs don't stop at the U.S. border. This expansion is about meeting clients where they already operate, with the same capabilities, the same standards, and the same accountability they expect from us at home. We are building this the right way, with real operational capability, a trusted local team, and leadership who has done this before." — Daniel Adamany, CEO of AHEAD

About AHEAD

AHEAD accelerates strategy into execution by engineering integrated solutions across infrastructure, applications, data, and security. The company builds and manages digital platforms that power transformation for leading enterprises, modernizing platforms and workflows and applying AI to unlock the full impact of people and technology, building what others only blueprint. For more information on AHEAD, please visit our website at https://www.ahead.com/, or follow us on LinkedIn.

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