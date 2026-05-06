Agthia Group Launches First-of-Its-Kind F&B Capability Building Platform to Develop Emirati Talent

ABU DHABI, UAE, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Agthia Group PJSC (AGTHIA:UH; or the "Group") launched the Agthia Academy powered by Bühler - a first-of-its-kind capability-building platform created to equip Emirati entrepreneurs, operators, and future specialists with world-class food manufacturing expertise in milling, baking, and production excellence. The program enables participants to translate global standards into day-to-day practice, improving quality, efficiency, and operational discipline, while supporting the UAE's broader food security agenda.

Agthia Group and Buhler Group Strategic Collaboration Signing Ceremony MIITE 2026

The launch of the Agthia Academy coincides with Agthia's participation in Make it in the Emirates 2026, adopting an industry-led approach to skills development. It strengthens capabilities across the food value chain, elevates operational standards, and contributes to sustainable sector growth.

Commenting on the launch, Salmeen Alameri, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Agthia Group, said: "The Academy reflects our firm belief that the future of the UAE's food sector will be built on the strength of its people. We are creating a practical pathway that empowers Emirati talent to access global best practices and apply them with confidence, improving consistency, productivity, and operational excellence. By linking learning with real-world application and measurable outcomes, the Academy supports the UAE's long-term food security ambitions and contributes to building a more resilient, competitive, and innovation-driven food economy."

Heiko Feuring, President at Bühler for Middle East, Africa & India added: "At Bühler, we believe the future of food manufacturing depends on equipping talent with both global knowledge and hands-on experience. Through our partnership with Agthia, the Academy provides Emirati entrepreneurs, operators, and specialists with access to advanced technologies, modern production practices, and deep industry expertise. By combining world-class training with practical application, we are helping to develop a skilled workforce capable of driving innovation, efficiency, and sustainability across the UAE's food sector."

The Agthia Academy also strengthens academic collaboration with leading UAE institutions, including United Arab Emirates University, Zayed University, and the Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches. These partnerships provide access to advanced technologies, industry expertise, and applied training methodologies, enabling universities to enhance their programmes, better prepare students for evolving industry needs, and create career pathways aligned with global food sector standards.

The Academy will deliver a structured programme that combines classroom-based learning, hands-on technical training, and international exposure, delivered across Agthia Group's facilities in Abu Dhabi and Bühler Group's global training centres in Switzerland.

The launch underscores Agthia's long-term commitment to strengthening food security and developing national human capital, while reinforcing Abu Dhabi's position as a leading hub for advanced food manufacturing, innovation, and industry-led learning.

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