AGS Therapeutics Named among Business Worldwide Magazines 20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch in 2023

LONDON, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paris-based biopharmaceutical company AGS Therapeutics has been named by Business Worldwide Magazine in its '20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch, 2023' list.

The list is a celebration of trailblazing organizations changing the game in their respective industries and altering the corporate landscape. Whether it's healthcare, banking, industry, construction, energy, or more, these companies are at the cutting edge of breakthrough technologies, innovation and modernized business structures. Those included have a shared goal of developing revolutionary products and technology that can drive scalable business models and disrupt established industries and markets.

AGS Therapeutics has emerged as a trailblazer in the rapidly evolving landscape of medical biotechnology, harnessing the untapped potential of Microalgae Extracellular Vesicles (MEVs) to revolutionise both, the delivery of biological drugs (such as mRNA and others), and the delivery of non-viral gene therapies, and to transform healthcare.

Founded in 2020 with a mission to pioneer MEVs as a new delivery system for therapeutic modalities and vaccines, AGS Therapeutics has achieved remarkable progress in this ground-breaking field. At the heart of its innovation lies Chlorella, a freshwater unicellular microalga, which Nature has perfected as a producer of large quantities of extracellular vesicles - an elegant and efficient natural communication and delivery system that has evolved over billions of years.

AGS Therapeutics recognised the incredible potential of Chlorella's extracellular vesicles, MEVs, as a novel delivery system, harnessing this efficiency to unlock new possibilities for therapeutic modalities and vaccines and setting the stage for a revolutionary approach to delivery of mRNA and other innovative drugs.

As well as harnessing MEVs' natural capabilities, the company has developed two primary approaches to load MEVs effectively: exo-loading and endo-loading. In exo-loading, scientists from AGS Therapeutics apply various physicochemical methods to unmodified MEVs, empowering them to load diverse and specific types of molecules which can range from mRNA and siRNA to plasmids, ASO, proteins, peptides, and small molecules. This versatility makes exo-loading a powerful tool for delivering a wide array of therapeutic payloads. Alternatively, endo-loading represents a breakthrough in genetic engineering of nanoparticles, and AGS Therapeutics can modify Chlorella's genetic makeup, enabling it to produce and introduce specific molecules into the MEVs.

Moreover, MEVs have a rare ability, unmatched by the currently famous LNPs (lipid nanoparticles) and by EVs from mammalian origin: MEVs can overcome stringent biological barriers and deliver their payload in cells and tissues otherwise inaccessible, such as the neurons (by nose-to-brain delivery), the retina (by drop instillation on the eye surface), the intestinal epithelium (by oral administration), the dendritic cells of the GALT and spleen (by oral administration).

AGS Therapeutics stands at the forefront of medical advancements, channelling the unparalleled potential of Chlorella and MEVs to create a new era in biotherapeutics delivery systems, vaccines and non-viral gene therapy. To find out more about this new approach, and what it means for patients, visit https://www.ags-tx.com

