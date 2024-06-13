Agritourism Market Size to Hit $17.51 billion by 2031: Coherent Market Insights

BURLINGAME, Calif., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global agritourism market size was estimated at USD 8.23 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 17.51 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 11.4% between 2024 and 2031, as per a recent report by Coherent Market Insights. The global agritourism market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the growing interest of people in farm-based recreational activities. Agritourism provides an opportunity for farmers to diversify their income by engaging visitors in various on-farm activities. It also helps educate city dwellers about agricultural practices.

Market Dynamics:

The agritourism market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for leisure activities and farming experiences. Agritourism offers leisure activities such as harvesting seasonal crops, feeding farm animals, apple/berry picking, hiking/biking trails, and educational tours which attracts large number of tourists every year. Additionally, increasing popularity of farm stays and rural tourism experiences is another factor fueling the market growth. For instance, according to the United States Farm Stay Association, over 2 million people visit farms for overnight stays annually in the U.S.

Agritourism Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $8.23 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $17.51 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Activity, By Sales Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers Seeking Authentic Experiences

Educating Future Generations Restraints & Challenges Consolidation, Climate Change, Zoning, and Compliance

Lack of Funding and Startup Capital



Market Trends:

The agritourism market is witnessing trend of experiential travel wherein tourists prefer interactive and educational activities over passive forms of entertainment. Tourists increasingly want to engage in fun activities that allow them to learn about farming practices and rural lifestyle. Some of the popular agritourism activities adopted by farms include corn mazes, pumpkin patches, educational workshops on sustainable farming, and winery tours. Additionally, growth in online booking of agritourism activities is another notable trend in the market. Several online travel agencies and platforms are offering agritourism packages and experiences to tourists, thus making the booking process more convenient. This has significantly boosted the annual visitor numbers for agritourism destinations.

Market Opportunities:

On-farm sales include activities like u-pick operations, on-farm stores and farmers markets that allow tourists to purchase locally grown and produced foods directly from the farm. This provides an additional revenue stream for farmers and promotes local food experiences. On-farm sales are a popular low-cost way for agritourism operators to attract visitors and generate income from agriculture.

Many farms offer outdoor recreation activities like hiking, fishing, horseback riding, hunting, zip lining etc. to attract tourists. This provides visitors with opportunities for active entertainment while learning about farming and rural life. Outdoor recreation has grown in popularity as an agritourism activity especially among families and outdoor enthusiasts looking for unique experiential getaways. Revenue from entrance/activity fees and ancillary spending on food, souvenirs etc. enhances farm income.

Key Market Takeaways

The global agritourism market size is anticipated to reach USD 17.51 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period. Rising interest in authentic rural experiences, local foods and outdoor recreation is fueling demand for agritourism.

By activity, the outdoor recreation segment is expected to dominate the market owing to growing preference for active entertainment options during vacations. Within outdoor recreation, entertainment activities like zip lining, horseback riding and hunting tours are gaining popularity.

On the basis of sales channel, the direct sales segment is anticipated to hold a major market share due to advantages like direct marketing and control over pricing for farm operators.

Regionally, North America is projected to lead the agritourism industry through 2030 because of strong branding of destinations, robust farm infrastructure and rising demand for niche travel experiences in the US and Canada.

Key players operating in the global agritourism market include Farm to Farm Tours, Bay Farm Tours, Harvest Hosts, Butters Farm, and Blackberry Farm. Industry players are focusing on differentiated offerings, digital marketing and strategic partnerships to boost revenues.

Recent Developments:

In March 2022, as a team initiative, "Blackberry Gives" encourages employees across the Blackberry family of brands to give back to the community through team participation in service hours, need collection, and volunteering. Blackberry team members collected more than 770 pounds of food to give to Second Harvest Food Bank. Blackberry matched the team's effort, bringing 1,600 pounds of food, resulting in more than 1,400 meals for East Tennessee families in need.

In January 2022, The Blackberry Farm Foundation announced its 2022 grant recipients, donating more than USD 170,000 to charities in Blount County.

Market Segmentation

By Activity:

On-farm Sales



Outdoor Recreation



Entertainment



Educational Tourism



Accommodations



Others

By Sales Channel:

Travel Agents



Direct Sales

By Regional:

North America:

U.S. Canada



Latin America:

Brazil



Argentina



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Europe:

Germany



U.K.



Spain



France



Italy



Russia



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific:

China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East:

GCC Countries



Israel



Rest of Middle East

Africa:

South Africa



North Africa



Central Africa

