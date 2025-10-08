Agriculture Drones Market Advancing at 19% CAGR, Poised for Rapid Growth Through Analytics and Large-Scale Deployments, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report by Mordor Intelligence, the agriculture drones market is worth USD 5 billion in 2025 and will reach USD 13 billion by 2030. This agriculture drones market growth is being fueled by regulatory reforms, large-scale deployments, and analytics-driven solutions. Medium-weight drones are becoming the preferred choice as they offer longer flight times, higher payload capacity, and efficient coverage of large farmlands. Government incentives and sustainability programs are also helping farmers turn operational data into valuable insights and new revenue opportunities, further driving adoption.

Rising demand for precision farming, such as variable-rate spraying and multi-spectral monitoring are pushing the farmers to integrate drones into daily operations. At the same time, Drone-as-a-Service (DaaS) models are making advanced aerial technology accessible to smaller farms without heavy upfront investment, democratizing automation in agriculture. With climate-smart and data-driven practices gaining importance, agricultural drones are now seen as essential tools for improving productivity, reducing environmental impact, and strengthening global food security.

Growth of Precision Agriculture, Sustainable Farming and Automation Driving Agriculture Drones

Farmers are increasingly using variable-rate spraying and multispectral monitoring to boost yields while cutting input costs. Precision targeting and drone-guided nutrition help optimize the use of fertilizers, pesticides, and water, improving efficiency and supporting sustainability goals. The adoption of LiDAR drones takes this a step further, allowing farmers to create highly accurate 3D field maps for better terrain modeling, smarter irrigation planning, and more reliable yield forecasting.

The shift toward eco-friendly farming and traceable produce is accelerating drone adoption. By detecting crop stress and nutrient deficiencies early, drones enable precise interventions that cut chemical use and minimize environmental impact. As consumers and regulators demand greater transparency, drones also help farms deliver verifiable sustainability data, strengthening compliance and enhancing market reputation.

Autonomous drone operations are helping farms address labor shortages, enabling a single operator to manage multiple units simultaneously. High-capacity drones can efficiently cover large fields, making aerial spraying practical for farms of all sizes. This shift reduces reliance on manual labor while improving consistency, safety, and scalability in agricultural operations.

Carbon-Smart Incentives

Drones play a key role in carbon measurement and verification, helping farmers turn sustainability practices into revenue opportunities. This shift transforms drones from simple operational tools into valuable sources of income. With carbon-credit markets expanding worldwide, drone-enabled monitoring gives farmers a competitive edge by directly connecting sustainable farming with financial rewards.

Overview – Agriculture Drones

Study Period: Analysis covered from 2020 to 2030

Market Size (2025): Valued at around USD 5 billion in 2025

Market Size (2030): Expected to reach approx. USD 13 billion by 2030

Growth Rate (2025 – 2030): Expanding at a CAGR of 19% during 2025–2030

Largest Market: North America continues to lead the global market

Fastest Growing Market: Asia-Pacific projected to witness the highest growth rate

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report:

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/agriculture-drones-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Segment Analysis

By Drone Size – Small drones lead the market due to their affordability and ease of use, while medium-weight drones are gaining ground for their ability to manage larger fields and longer flight cycles.

By Service Model – While owning drones remains the primary model, Drone-as-a-Service is expanding quickly, offering farmers flexible access to aerial solutions and pairing advanced analytics with farm inputs.

By Application – Field Mapping, Variable Rate Application, Crop Scouting, Crop Spraying and Seeding, and Livestock Monitoring

By Product Type – Hardware (Fixed-wing, Rotary Blade, Hybrid) and Software (Data Management, Imaging, Data Analytics, and Other Software)

Geography Analysis

North America leads in drone adoption; this is linked to early regulatory clarity and well-established precision-farming infrastructure. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, driven by large-scale deployments and government programs that support training and equipment access. Europe and South America are also seeing strong growth, fueled by streamlined approvals and initiatives promoting precision agriculture.

Overview of Leading Companies

The market is moderately concentrated, with leading players driving innovation in swarming technology, AI analytics, and carbon verification. Strategic partnerships and integrated solutions are reshaping competitive advantages beyond hardware, while regional innovators are customizing services to meet local crop types and language requirements.

Agriculture Drones Industry Leaders

SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.

XAG Co., Ltd.

Parrot SA

AeroVironment Inc.

Trimble Inc.

Read more about agriculture drone companies at - https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/agriculture-drones-market/companies?utm_source=prnewswire

