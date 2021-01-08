Agriculture Analytics Market worth $1.4 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to market research report on "Agriculture Analytics Market by Application Area (Farm Analytics, Livestock Analytics, and Aquaculture Analytics), Component (Solution and Services), Farm Size (Small, Medium-Sized, and Large), Deployment Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Agriculture Analytics Market size is expected to grow from USD 0.8 billion in 2020 to USD 1.4 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.2% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Agriculture Analytics Market"

211 – Tables

52 – Figures

49 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=255757945



The growing trend of digitization and risk assessment and rising demand to improve agricultural supply chain management due to the COVID-19 pandemic driving the adoption of the Agriculture Analytics Market.

Increasing use of data by farmers to know more about their farms, and crops driving the adoption of managed services segment of agriculture analytics platforms during the forecast period

The growing need to outsource field related operation owing to a shortage of labor is expected to drive the growth of the managed services in the Agriculture Analytics Market. Managed service providers use their powerful analytical tools to collect, process, and analyze data to provide valuable insights to farmers. By these actionable insights, farmers can forecast their crop production, improve crop cultivation, and make better decisions.

Rising need to secure data by large farms to drive the demand for on-premises to hold a larger market size

Data security concerns among the end-users is contributing to the higher adoption of on-premises agriculture analytics solution globally. The on-premised agricultural analytics solution is majorly deployed by the large farms as it has better ability to invest. Moreover, large farms have wide variety of business segment with serving to broader geographical reason; hence data security is of utmost importance.

Get Special Pricing on Bundle Reports: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/RequestBundleReport.asp?id=255757945



North America to dominate the market during the forecast period

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2018. The region comprises developed countries, such as the US and Canada, and is considered the most advanced region in terms of adopting digital technologies. The majority of farmers or growers in the region have deployed agriculture analytics solutions to optimize livestock, farms, orchid, forestry, horticulture and aquaculture farming. Moreover, the North American region exhibits a wide presence of key industry players offering agriculture analytics solutions and its financial position enables it to invest majorly in the leading tools and technologies for effective business operations.

The major vendors covered in the Agriculture Analytics Market include Deere & Company (US), IBM (US), SAP SE (Germany), Monsanto (US), Oracle (US), Accenture (Ireland), Iteris (US), Taranis (Israel), Agribotix (US), Agrivi (UK), DTN (US), aWhere (US), Conservis Corporation (US), DeLaval (Sweden), FBN (US), Farmers Edge (US), GEOSYS (US), Granular (US), Gro Intelligence (US), Proagrica (UK), PrecisionHawk (US), RESSON (Canada), Stesalit Systems (India), AgVue Technologies (US), Fasal (India), AGEYE Technologies (US), HelioPas AI (Baden-Württemberg), OneSoil (Belarus), and Root AI (US).

Get 10% Customization on this Research Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=255757945

Browse Adjacent Markets: Software and Services Market Research Reports & Consulting



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/agriculture-analytics-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/agriculture-analytics.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets