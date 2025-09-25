Agricultural Sprayers Market to Reach USD 7 Billion by 2030 Driven by AI and Drone Adoption, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by Mordor Intelligence, the agricultural sprayers market is entering a new phase of transformation as farmers worldwide confront rising input costs, shrinking workforces, and mounting pressure to improve environmental efficiency. The agricultural sprayer market is projected to grow from USD 5 billion in 2025 to USD 7 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.8%, driven by the increasing adoption of precision agriculture technologies along with AI and drones.

Unlike earlier cycles dominated by mechanical improvements, today's expansion is being fueled by digital integration, automation, and smarter chemical application systems. From AI-powered nozzles that minimize waste to drones capable of navigating steep terrains, agricultural sprayers are no longer just farm machinery; they are turning into pivotal platforms for sustainable food production.

Global Agricultural Sprayers Market: Evolving Practices, Regional Trends, and Innovation

Growing reliance on agrochemicals continues to define the global farming narrative, but it is the shift toward precise usage that has accelerated sprayer innovation. Herbicides remain the largest driver of sprayer demand, with Chinese and Indian markets seeing rapid growth in drone-based plant-protection fleets. Meanwhile, Brazil's bio-input revolution is opening new opportunities for ultra-low-volume systems tailored to biological formulations.

At the same time, rising labor shortages in North America and Europe are fast-tracking mechanization. Farm operators are turning to autonomous retrofits and robotics to compensate for declining seasonal labor availability. In orchards, vineyards, and high-value crop cultivation, sprayers embedded with AI-guided systems are proving especially critical in maintaining productivity while reducing chemical and fuel consumption.

Regional Insights and Growth Hotspots

Asia-Pacific agricultural sprayers market dominates global revenues, supported by subsidy programs that offset up to 80% of sprayer costs for smallholder farmers in India and encourage the adoption of AI-compatible machinery in China. These policies are expected to accelerate the region's transition from traditional tractor-mounted sprayers to autonomous and battery-powered solutions.

The North America agricultural sprayers market remains the technological testing ground for advanced sprayer systems. John Deere's See & Spray platform alone covered over one million acres in 2024, cutting herbicide use by millions of gallons. However, high capital costs and fluctuating farm incomes could limit large-scale purchases in the near term, creating a stronger case for leasing and "equipment-as-a-service" models.

Europe's trajectory is shaped by regulatory enforcement. The EU's Green Deal and forthcoming battery regulations are compelling equipment makers to focus on low-emission and recyclable components. French manufacturer EXEL Industries continues to lead Europe's agricultural equipment revenues, even as farmers defer purchases in response to tight margins.

Market Innovation and Technology Trends

The most significant breakthroughs in the agricultural sprayer market stem from AI-enabled and drone-based applications. Deere & Company's machine vision systems have demonstrated herbicide reductions of up to 77%, while Swiss-based Ecorobotix's precision spray platform earned global recognition for its centimeter-level targeting.

Battery-powered sprayers are also gaining traction, supported by carbon-credit incentives and government-led charging infrastructure. Though diesel-powered models still dominate, hybrid and retrofit kits are helping bridge the transition to fully electric fleets. Drone sprayers, once confined to pilot projects, are now scaling commercially thanks to more streamlined licensing and service-provider adoption.

To Read More About the Trends Driving the Agricultural Sprayers Market Growth, Visit: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/agriculture-sprayers-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Companies Defining the Competitive Edge

The competitive landscape features a mix of global equipment giants and specialized innovators. Deere & Company, CNH Industrial, and AGCO Corporation continue to dominate agricultural sprayers market share, investing heavily in autonomous and precision spraying platforms. Deere's acquisition of drone-maker Sentera has further integrated aerial mapping and analytics into its product suite, while AGCO's divestment of non-core businesses has sharpened its focus on smart machinery.

Kubota and DJI are carving out strong positions in specialty crops and drone applications, respectively, aided by partnerships that accelerate AI integration and electric tractor development. Startups such as Greeneye Technology, Precision AI, and Ecorobotix are introducing modular retrofit kits that upgrade existing fleets, lowering the financial barriers for small and mid-scale farmers. Their performance-based pricing models, charging per acre or per chemical savings, are gaining traction as farmers demand measurable ROI from technology investments.

Agricultural Sprayers Industry Segmentation

By Source of Power

Manual

Battery-Operated/Electric

Solar-Powered

Fuel-Operated

By Product Type

Handheld/Knapsack

Tractor-Mounted

Trailed/Pull-Type

Self-Propelled

UAV/Drone Sprayers

By Application/Usage

Field Crops

Orchards and Vineyards

Greenhouse Crops

Turf and Gardening

By Spray Volume Capacity

Ultra-Low Volume

Low Volume

High Volume

By Technology Level

Conventional

Precision/GPS-Guided

AI-Enabled and Autonomous

Related Reports

Agricultural Robots Market - The agricultural robot's market is valued at USD 25 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 75 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.6% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by type, including unmanned aerial vehicles (drones), milking robots, driverless tractors, and other categories. Based on application, it covers broad acre applications, dairy farm management, aerial data collection, and more. By offering, the market is divided into hardware, software, and services. Geographically, it spans North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and other regions.

Advanced Farming Market - The advanced farming market is estimated at USD 17.90 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 24.80 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.90% during the forecast period (2025–2030). The market is segmented by technology into precision agriculture, automation, artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and robotics. By farming equipment, it includes tractors, harvesters, planters and seeders, and sprayers. Based on farming practices, the segmentation covers vertical farming, hydroponics, aquaponics, and conventional farming. By end-use industry, the market serves agriculture, horticulture, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across major regions worldwide.

Precision Farming Market - The precision farming market is estimated at USD 14.77 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 26.86 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period (2025–2030). The market is segmented by technology into guidance systems, remote sensing, variable-rate technology, drones and UAVs, and other technologies. By component, it is divided into hardware, software, and services. Based on application, the market covers yield monitoring, variable rate applications, field mapping, soil monitoring, crop scouting, and other applications. Geographically, the precision farming market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

media@mordorintelligence.com

Mordor Intelligence Private Limited

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2746908/Mordor_Intelligence_Logo.jpg