Agricultural Robots Market Growing at 24% CAGR to 2030 Fueled by Labor Shortages and Efficiency Demands, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the agricultural robots market is valued at USD 25 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 75 billion by 2030, reflecting an impressive 24.6% CAGR. This surge is fueled by the global farming sector's urgent need for automation as producers grapple with labor scarcity, mounting production costs, and increasing pressure to optimize yields with fewer inputs. The integration of artificial intelligence, real-time sensing, and autonomous navigation systems has transitioned agricultural robots from pilot experiments to essential field assets across crop types and farm sizes.

Key Market Insights and Emerging Trends

Labor Shortages and Government-Led Automation Support

Labor shortages have become structural as older workers retire, and fewer young people enter farming, causing many agribusinesses to delay projects while labor costs continue to rise. Autonomous robots offer reliable, round-the-clock support and reduce dependence on seasonal crews, helped by suppliers simplifying deployment to lower training needs. Government programs, including UK grants for autonomous systems and Australia's national robotics initiatives, are further accelerating adoption by shortening payback periods and signaling strong long-term support for farm automation.

Rising Investments and Rapid Technological Progress

Farm-robotics funding continues to grow despite a broader slowdown in AgTech, driven by partnerships such as New Holland–Blue white and strong investor backing for start-ups like Verdant Robotics and Fieldwork Robotics. At the same time, advances in cameras, processors, and LIDAR are enabling robots to detect obstacles, classify crops, and operate with high precision in real time. These innovations are powering a new generation of autonomous field and greenhouse robots, boosting global expansion and intensifying market competition.

Geographic Market Outlook

North America remains the cornerstone of agricultural robotics adoption due to vast commercial farms, active venture ecosystems, and rapid acceptance of autonomous tractors, sprayers, and weeding units. Regulatory pilots that outline operational safety for driverless equipment are helping manufacturers scale beyond trial deployments.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-developing region, driven by national food-security strategies, aging rural populations in Japan and South Korea, and large-scale investments into domestic robotics manufacturing in China. Emerging India-focused innovations, such as low-cost weeders, compact autonomous sprayers, and solar-powered scouting robots, aim to unlock adoption among smaller holdings.

Market Breakdown by Key Segments

By Type

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (Drones)

Milking Robots

Driverless Tractors

Automated Harvesting Systems

Multi-purpose Field Robots

Sorting and Packaging Robots

By Application

Broad Acre Applications Field Mapping Seeding and Planting Fertilizing and Irrigation Intercultural Operations Picking and Harvesting

Dairy Farm Management Milking Shepherding and Herding

Aerial Data Collection

Weather Tracking and Forecasting

Inventory Management

Greenhouse Automation

Fruit Orchard Operations

By Offering

Hardware Autonomous Navigation Systems Sensors and Vision Systems Robotic Arms and End Effectors

Software Robot Operating Systems Farm Management Platforms Data Analytics and AI Algorithms

Services Integration and Deployment Maintenance and Upgrades Data-as-a-Service



Competitive Shifts in a Rapidly Evolving Market

The industry exhibits moderate consolidation, with major agricultural robots companies, including

Deere & Company

CNH Industrial N.V.

AGCO Corporation

Kubota Corporation

SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.

Expanding their portfolios through acquisitions, alliances, and retrofit-ready upgrades. These leaders leverage global dealer networks to accelerate commercialization and provide comprehensive autonomy packages that pair hardware with software intelligence.

