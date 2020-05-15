Agricultural Microbials Market to Exhibit a CAGR of 14.43% by 2026; Rising Cognizance About Higher Crop Yields in Agriculture Will Encourage Business, States Fortune Business Insights™

Key companies covered are Certis USA LLC, Marrone Bio Innovations, ChemChina (Syngenta), Koppert Biological Systems, Varsha Bioscience and Technology Pvt. Ltd., BASF SE, Andermatt Biocontrol AG, Valent BioSciences LLC, Novozymes, Rizobacter Argentina S.A., among others

PUNE, India, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global agricultural microbials market size is predicted to reach USD 10.97 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.43% during the forecast period. The rising emphasis on maximizing crop yields and productivity in farming by major companies will subsequently spur business opportunities for the agricultural microbials market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the growing popularity of biopesticides, biostimulants, and biofertilizers among farmers to achieve higher crop production results will boost the agricultural microbials market revenue in the foreseeable future, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled "Agricultural Microbials Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Bacteria, Fungi, Virus, and Others), Formulation (Dry and Liquid), Application Method (Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment, and Seed Treatment), Function (Soil Amendment and Crop Protection), Crop (Cereals, Oilseeds and Pulses, and Fruits & Vegetables), and Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026" the market size stood at USD 3.75 billion in 2018.

Agricultural Microbials Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Worldwide COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

To Get Short-Term and Long-Term Impact of COVID-19 on this Market,

Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/agricultural-microbial-market-100412

List of Key Companies Operating in the Agricultural Microbials Market are:

Certis USA LLC

LLC Marrone Bio Innovations

ChemChina (Syngenta)

Koppert Biological Systems

Varsha Bioscience and Technology Pvt. Ltd.

BASF SE

Andermatt Biocontrol AG

Valent BioSciences LLC

Novozymes

Rizobacter Argentina S.A.

Competitive Landscape:

Collaboration between DuPont Pioneer & Evogene to Stimulate Growth

Dupont pioneer, a global leader and producer of advanced plant genetics in corn, cotton, rice, pearl millets, Mustard and Sunflower announced that it has signed a multiyear partnership agreement with Evogene, an Israeli Ag-Biotech trait development company focused on improving crop quality and productivity. The collaborative development includes the research and development of microbiome-based seed treatments in corn. The multiyear collaboration between Dupont pioneer and Evogene will contribute positively to the agricultural microbials market trends during the forecast period owing to the research, which will farmers to protect and expand corn yields with innovative bio-stimulant seed treatment products and companies' pioneering technologies. Furthermore, President and CEO of Evogene, Ofer Haviv, said in a statement, "We believe microbiome-based biologicals will be an important and valuable tool for farmers in driving agricultural productivity.

Evogene's biological predictive technology platform drives research and development of such novel ag-biological solutions and generates significant positive outcomes. We are extremely pleased and proud to collaborate with agriculture leader DuPont Pioneer – a collaboration which will improve our potential for success and reduce our time to market."

Browse Summary of This Research Insights with Detailed TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/agricultural-microbial-market-100412

Market Driver:

Rising Innovation in Microbial-based Ingredients to Enhance Market Scope

The increasing R&D activities by key players to develop innovative microbial-based ingredients to aid farmers in vigorous crop production will bolster the healthy growth of the market in the forthcoming years. The rising applications of plant growth-promoting bacteria (PGPB) in the creation of biopesticides and biofertilizers have led to the improvement in agricultural microbials. Also, the growing commercialization of bacterial and fungal species for its beneficial target-action effects will consequently promote the agricultural microbials market share in the forthcoming years.

Regional Analysis:

Increasing Awareness Among Farmers to Enable Speedy Expansion in North America

North America generated a revenue of USD 1.48 billion in 2018 and is predicted to expand rapidly during the forecast period owing to the growing awareness among farmers regarding the advantages of microbial in agriculture. The regulatory policies and framework by government organizations will favor the growth of the market in the region. Moreover, the increased efforts by key players to improve their distribution channels in the region will aid development in North America. Additionally, farmland expansion for the cultivation of high-value crops can successively create sales opportunities for the market in the US. Asia Pacific is predicted to rise at an exponential rate due to the increasing investment by key players in the development of biological solutions. Besides, the rising focus towards increasing crop productivity and efficiency by farmers will enable healthy growth in Asia Pacific.

Quick Buy – Agricultural Microbials Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100412



Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

Research Scope



Market Segmentation



Research Methodology



Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers



Market Restraints



Market Opportunities



Emerging Trends

Key Insights

Overview of the Parent/Related Markets



Industry SWOT Analysis



Supply Chain Analysis



Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

Global Agricultural Microbials Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary



Market Size Estimates and Forecast



By Type (Value)





Bacteria







Fungi







Viruses







Others





By Formulation (Value)





Dry







Liquid





By Application Method (Value)





Foliar Spray







Soil Treatment







Seed Treatment







Others





By Function (Value)





Soil Amendment







Crop Protection





By Crop (Value)





Cereals







Oilseeds and Pulses







Fruits & Vegetables







Others





By Region (Value)





North America







Europe







Asia Pacific







South America







Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued…!

Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/agricultural-microbial-market-100412

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Agricultural Micronutrients Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Zinc, Boron, Iron, Molybdenum, Manganese, and Others), Application Mode (Soil, Foliar, and Fertigation), Form (Chelated and Non-Chelated), Crop Type (Cereals, Pulses & Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables, and Others), and Regional Forecasts, 2019 – 2026

Agricultural Adjuvants Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Activator Adjuvants, Utility Adjuvants, Others), By Application (Herbicides, Insecticides, Fungicides, Others), By Crop (Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables, Other Crops), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Agricultural Biologicals Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Biopesticides, Biostimulants, and Biofertilizers), Source (Microbial and Biochemicals), Application Method (Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment, Seed Treatment, and Others), By Crops, and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Biofertilizers Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Nitrogen Fixing, Phosphate Solubilizers, and Others), Microorganism (Rhizobium, Azotobacter, Azospirillum, Pseudomonas, Bacillus, VAM, and Others), Application (Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment, and Others), By Crop, and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Biostimulants Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Source (Microbial and Non-microbial), By Active Ingredients (Seaweed Extracts, Humic Substances, Vitamins & Amino Acids, Microbial Amendments, and Others), By Application (Foliar Treatment, Soil Treatment, and Seed Treatment), By Crop (Row Crops, Fruits & Vegetables, Turf & Ornamentals), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Biopesticides Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product Type (Bioinsecticides, Biofungicides, Bionematicides), Source (Microbials, Biochemicals), Mode of Application (Foliar Application, Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment), Crops (Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables), and Regional Forecast 2018 - 2025

Probiotics in Animal Feed Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Microbial Genus (Lactobacillus, Bifidobacterium, Yeast, and other microbes), By Application (Ruminant, Poultry, Swine, Aquaculture, Others), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.



Phone:

US: +1-424-253-0390

UK: +44-2071-939123

APAC: +91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/agricultural-microbials-market-9901

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1168739/Agricultural_Microbials_Market.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/881202/Fortune_Business_Insights_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Fortune Business Insights