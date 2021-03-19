Agreement Between Italian Exhibition Group and Deutsche Messe

Both groups boast a vast and long-standing experience in the international trade show sector with a complementary portfolio of events. The solid presence of IEG and Deutsche Messe in various countries worldwide is definitely the best guarantee for the success and appeal of the shows that will be organized on the Mexican market.

The partnership will be inaugurated with Active & Sports Expo, an event scheduled to take place in Leon, Mexico from 25-27 November 2021, where IEG (organizer of RiminiWellness and Dubai Active & Muscle Show in Dubai with its subsidiary HBG Events) will unite its knowledge of the fitness and well-being industry with the experience gained in the territory by Hannover Fairs Mexico. The exhibition will be held at the Poliforum Leon – 18,000 square metres – selected for its favourable and central position in the Mexican state and for the local government's strong support.

Corrado Peraboni, CEO of Italian Exhibition Group, commented, "We have spent these pandemic months preparing the international development of our flagship products. The agreement with Deutsche Messe is an integral part of this strategy. The collaboration between two top European players seemed the best way to tackle such a highly promising market as Mexico and, after Wellness, we and our German colleagues will assess the possibility of developing further products."

Bernd Rohde, CEO of Hannover Fairs Mexico, pointed out that "thanks to the joint venture between Deutsche Messe and the Italian Exhibition Group, we form a solid alliance that will bring together years of experience, knowledge, best practices, new products and global leading clients, which, all together, will allow us to launch leading events in Mexico and Latin America. Our first joint event, Active & Sports Expo, will be the best opportunity to show the great potential of the Mexican and Latin American market for new global business, such as the sport and wellness industry."

Active & Sports Expo Leon aims to create an event that will promote sport and outdoor activities in Mexican society as well as maximize business potential and product diversification in this important sector. At the Global Wellness Summit (GWS) 2020, the prestigious event where international leaders of the wellness economy gather, it was calculated that the industry is worth 4.5 trillion dollars. According to the Global Wellness Institute, the estimated value of the physical activity economy is 828.2 billion dollars (ref. 2019) and includes the main segments of sport, active recreation, fitness and conscious movement.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1459828/Bernd_Rohde__CEO_Hannover_Fairs_Mexico.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1459829/Corrado_Peraboni__CEO_IEG.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/723307/Italian_Exhibition_Group_Logo.jpg



SOURCE Italian Exhibition Group