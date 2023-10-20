AG&P Group Announces Exciting Changes in Leadership

Mr. Karthik Sathyamoorthy appointed as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of AG&P Group, Singapore

Mr. Faisal Nawaz appointed as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of AG&P Group, Singapore

Ms. Anupam Ahuja appointed as President, Corporate Development & Strategy of AG&P Group, Singapore

Mr. Alex P. Gamboa appointed as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of AG&P Industrial, Manila, Philippines

SINGAPORE, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AGP international Holdings Pte Ltd. (AGPIH/AG&P Group), Singapore, a leading downstream LNG platform, is excited to announce several changes in its leadership team.

At the Group level, effective October 15, 2023, Mr. Karthik Sathyamoorthy has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer for AG&P Group. He will continue to remain the CEO of AG&P LNG Terminals & Logistics (AG&P LNG), Singapore. Mr. Faisal Nawaz has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer for the Group. Anupam Ahuja has been appointed as the President, Corporate Development & Strategy for the Group. Mr. Alex P. Gamboa has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of AG&P Industrial, Manila. The ownership of the company and the majority of the Board composition remains unchanged at AG&P Group.

Mr. Karthik Sathyamoorthy has been with AG&P Group since 2017 and has been instrumental in establishing AG&P as a leading force in the downstream Liquefied Natural Gas/Natural Gas (LNG/NG) industry in South and Southeast Asia. Mr. Sathyamoorthy has over 20 years of experience in the development of new LNG import terminals, small-scale LNG, LNG ship scheduling, contracting and commercial negotiations across SE Asia, N Asia and Middle East. Mr. Sathyammoorthy will be focused on AG&P LNG's substantial growth pipeline and proprietary technologies in development on energy transition to establish clean energy networks across diverse unserved and underserved markets towards a carbon-neutral future.

Mr. Faisal Nawaz currently serves as the Board member of AG&P Group. Prior, Mr. Nawaz was the CEO at Asiya Investments Hong Kong Ltd., Asiya Capital Investments Co. and Asiya Investments (Dubai) Ltd. Mr. Nawaz has more than 25 years of experience across multiple industries in operational restructuring, R&D, treasury, and corporate finance. Before Aisya, Mr. Nawaz was Director of Finance at Agility Logistics.

Ms. Anupam Ahuja joined AG&P Group in 2011 and has been responsible for the design and execution of the overall marketing and communications strategy to create the AG&P brand. Anupam brings over two decades of international experience in marketing and communications, human resources & change management across energy, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, outsourcing and IT sectors. As President for Corporate Development and Strategy for the Group, Anupam Ahuja will continue to focus on marketing and sustainable growth strategies to drive value for all AG&P stakeholders.

Mr. Alex P. Gamboa joined AG&P Industrial in 2016 and led the re-entry of the company into the Philippine Industrial construction market. By 2019, Mr. Gamboa established AG&P's market leadership in the heavy industrial and electro-mechanical space in the country. He then led the expansion of AG&P Industrial's modularization and EPC business that grew from the Asia-Pacific region to Europe, Middle East and the Americas. As CEO of AG&P Industrial, Mr. Gamboa will be focused on growing the global footprint to include Australia and Saudi Arabia. Mr. Gamboa has over 25 years of international experience in business development, commercial, finance, operations and general management roles in energy, oil & gas, industrial engineering and construction sectors.

Earlier in the year, of the AG&P LNG terminal project portfolio, the company commissioned the first LNG import and regasification terminal in Batangas Bay, called the Philippines LNG (PHLNG) to supply gas to one of the largest power producers in the country. Alongside, AG&P Industrial was awarded four new major contracts in the Philippines, Australia, the Middle East and Europe. AG&P Industrial has a strong order book of over USD 500M with expectations to close the year with two more major contracts within the energy industry located in the USA and the Philippines.

About AG&P Group

Atlantic Gulf & Pacific (AG&P) is a leading global downstream LNG infrastructure platform focused on developing LNG import and regasification facilities as well as downstream city gas networks. AG&P also provides engineering and project management services for LNG and other infrastructure.

About AG&P Industrial, Manila

A subsidiary of the AG&P Group, AG&P Industrial, Manila is a leading diversified full-asset lifecycle EPFCIC (Engineering, Procurement, Fabrication, Construction, Installation and Commissioning), infrastructure development, and Operations & Maintenance (O&M) company with a legacy of executing award-winning marquee projects globally for LNG terminals, refineries, petrochemical plants, utilities, LNG liquefaction modules and other complex process units. We operate a world-class manufacturing site in Batangas, Philippines, with deep-water access and 60,000MT of annual module assembly capacity. We build large segments of projects and complex process modules in a controlled environment with the highest standards of safety and quality.

