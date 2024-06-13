Agoro Carbon Alliance Joins Kita's Carbon Credit Supplier Pool

TAMPA, Fla., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Agoro Carbon, a global carbon project developer that generates high-quality carbon credits by supporting farmers and ranchers in implementing regenerative agriculture practices, is delighted to announce its official inclusion in Kita's Carbon Credit Supplier Pool.

Kita, a pioneering carbon insurance specialist, is renowned for developing bespoke carbon insurance products that ensure the quality and performance of carbon credit transactions.

For organizations buying carbon credits to meet net-zero commitments, Kita's innovative carbon insurance products offer increased protection, enabling companies to safeguard their sustainability strategies.

"Joining Kita's Carbon Credit Supplier Pool represents our commitment to engage in collaborations that advance the growth and functioning of the voluntary carbon market," said Dylan Lubbe, Commercial Director of Agoro Carbon Alliance. "We are proud to collaborate with a forward-thinking company like Kita, which shares our dedication to maintaining high standards in the carbon market."

For more information about Agoro Carbon Alliance and its role in Kita's Carbon Credit Supplier Pool, please contact buyers@agorocarbon.com.

About Agoro Carbon Alliance

Agoro Carbon delivers a solution to the world's carbon challenge grounded in the soil. We are committed to removing carbon by helping farmers and ranchers worldwide implement regenerative agriculture practices that build healthy soil and generate high-quality carbon credits. Our innovative approach promotes environmental stewardship and supports sustainable agricultural practices for a healthier planet.

About Kita

Kita is a specialist in carbon insurance, offering tailored products designed to safeguard the quality and performance of carbon transactions. Kita's innovative insurance solutions aim to enhance trust and reliability in the voluntary carbon market.

