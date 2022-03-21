Agora to Showcase Live Audio and Video Technology For Gaming at Gamer Developer Conference 2022

Agora will demonstrate how real-time engagement technology increases interactivity and will power the metaverse

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API), a pioneer and leading platform for real-time engagement APIs, today announced that it will be exhibiting at the 2022 Game Developer Conference (GDC), the game industry's premier event that brings together the game development community to exchange ideas, solve problems and shape the future of the industry. GDC – which will have more than 25,000 participants – takes place from March 21-25, both virtually and in-person in San Francisco, CA.

To showcase the value in real-time audio and video technology, Agora will host two virtual speaker sessions. For the first, titled Increase Engagement Stickiness and Revenue Opportunities with Real Time Voice and Video, Ben Weekes, Senior Architect and Principal Engineer for Agora, will explore how embedding real-time voice and video into games can boost engagement, growth and revenue opportunities. Ben will also demonstrate how to easily integrate the highest-quality spatial audio and live video into a 3D gaming engine. The session is Friday, March 25 at 1:30 PM PT.

"Games with real-time voice and video are more intriguing to users because they feel more real," said Weekes. "Developers who learn how to add live audio and video technology will have a greater advantage as we continue to meet the demand for more real-life virtual gaming experiences."

For the second virtual session, titled The Magic that Makes the Metaverse Feel Real, Hermes Frangoudis, Director of Developer Relations for Agora, will explore the evolution of virtual interactions, discuss the requirements for real-time digital engagement in virtual worlds and how networking technology has evolved to meet these demands. The session will take a deep dive beyond the hype and examine real-world examples to understand how edge computing and real-time networks are the magic that powers the metaverse. The session is Friday, March 25 at 2:30 PM PT.

"Developers are faced with a unique opportunity, and challenges too, as we look more closely at the metaverse concept and what it means for the future of digital engagement,'' said Frangoudis. "At Agora, we're democratizing the metaverse for smaller developers by arming them with easy-to-embed APIs, expansive SDKs and the most reliable, low-latency network solution. We can't simply think about the metaverse without thinking of how we plan to scale connectivity globally as we continue to meet the demand."

In addition to the virtual speaker sessions, Agora will showcase in-booth demos featuring live video and audio technology capabilities, including the following:

Banuba (video and live)

Battleship with Voicemod (live play)

Meta KTV - (live)

De Kabeza - (live trivia game)

Symbl.ai - (video)

Bunch – (video)

Agora's GDC exhibition will help developers with two key challenges: how to increase connectivity and user engagement globally as we progress the development of the metaverse and digital connectivity, as well as how useful real-time audio and video technology is for increasing engagement and revenue.

To see Agora's audio and video demonstrations at GDC 2022 from March 23-25 in San Francisco, CA, visit booth P1754.

About Agora

Agora is the leading Real-time Engagement Platform as a Service (RTE PaaS) company. Agora's mission is to make real-time engagement ubiquitous, allowing everyone to interact with anyone, in any application, anytime and anywhere. Agora's platform provides developers with simple, flexible and powerful application programming interfaces, or APIs, to embed real-time video and voice engagement experiences into their applications.

