Agora Announces RTE2022 Virtual Conference

Global Event Curated to Provide Insights on Live Interactive Video, Voice and Streaming Innovation

SANATA CLARA, Calif., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API), a pioneer and leading platform for Real-Time Engagement (RTE) APIs, today announces its flagship RTE2022 conference is scheduled for October 10, 2022, to October 12, 2022.

RTE2022 Out of This World will bring together visionaries and experts from all over the globe to tell us how technology has inspired them and how they are reimagining the future of human interaction without boundaries.

The event, free and held virtually with a one-day live program at the Metreon in San Francisco, will bring together leading global voices to discuss innovations in live interactive video, voice, and streaming. RTE2022 is the world's largest conference exploring RTE technologies.

The conference is expected to host approximately 500 in-person participants including exhibits, networking receptions, as well as thousands of attendees from around the world.

RTE is the most authentic way to stay connected in-person, in digital worlds, and across the metaverse. We are looking for thought leaders, influencers, and technologists to inspire, activate imaginations, and explore open dialogue about the limitless future of our world.

If you are passionate about delivering engaging content and sharing your expertise so others can benefit and learn from you, we invite you to submit your speaker proposal.

Areas of interest could include, but are not limited to:

Metaverse & XR Technologies

Gaming & Social Entertainment

Training & Education / EdTech

AI & Machine Learning

Enterprise & Workplace Collaboration

Spatial Audio & Near Field Communication

Trends and innovations

Industry standards and best practices

Submission deadline: July 15, 2022

Want to share your story? Anyone interested in speaking at RTE 2022 can sign up on the registration page here.

