Agora and Akool Launch Conversational AI + Streaming Avatar Collaboration

Agora and Akool integrate real-time conversational AI with lifelike streaming avatars to elevate interactive experiences across voice, video, and chat.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API), the leading platform for real-time engagement and conversational AI, and Akool, a pioneer in AI-driven video and avatar technology, today announced a strategic collaboration to integrate Akool's streaming avatars into Agora's conversational AI ecosystem. This partnership enables developers to embed expressive, real-time AI avatars into voice, video, and chat applications, unlocking new possibilities for immersive and humanized interactions.

"Agora's mission is to enable immersive real-time experiences. By integrating Akool's avatar technology, we're elevating what conversational applications can be — voice plus visual presence," said Tony Wang, Agora's Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer.

Integration Highlights & Benefits

Agora's Conversational AI Engine now supports Akool as a beta avatar provider , enabling the creation of creative, lifelike avatars that are synchronized with speech, facial movements, and gestures.

now supports , enabling the creation of creative, lifelike avatars that are synchronized with speech, facial movements, and gestures. Developers using Agora's APIs can select Akool as their avatar provider and quickly configure avatar settings in their applications.

This integration enhances user interactions in meetings, livestreams, AI agents, and conversational interfaces, effectively bridging the gap between voice-only and fully visual experiences.

The collaboration expands Agora's product offering to include avatar-backed conversational experiences, complemented by Akool's avatar generation and streaming technologies.

Use Cases & Applications

Virtual hosts and AI agents that "see and speak" rather than just speak

Enhanced livestreams and webinars where avatars present or narrate dynamically

Customer support bots with expressive avatars to increase trust and engagement

Educational platforms using avatars to deliver more humanized, interactive lessons

"At Akool, we believe that conversations become more powerful when you can both hear and see an expressive presence. Partnering with Agora connects our avatars directly into conversational AI platforms, making it easier for developers to bring these experiences to life," said Jiajun (Jeff) Lu, CEO of Akool.

The companies will jointly promote this integration through technical demos, developer resources, and marketing campaigns. Both teams plan to iterate on the collaboration, expanding avatar features, language support, and performance optimizations.

This partnership reinforces Agora's position as a platform that supports cutting-edge conversational experiences, while giving Akool a path to scale its avatar technology across diverse real-time applications.

About Akool

Akool is a full-stack AI video generation platform that empowers creators, educators, and enterprises to produce real-time, expressive avatars and video content. Its technology bridges voice, vision, and AI to deliver lifelike, interactive experiences.

About Agora

Agora is the global leader in real-time engagement, providing developers with simple, flexible, and powerful APIs to embed real-time conversational AI, voice, video, interactive live streaming, and chat into their applications and IoT devices. Headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, Agora is trusted by over 1,800 leading organizations across the globe to power best-in-class real-time experiences from social media and live shopping to education and telehealth. For more information about Agora (NASDAQ: API), visit: www.agora.io

