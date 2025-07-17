Agilyx signs binding agreement to acquire 44% of GreenDot Global - Europe's largest waste plastic recycling platform

OSLO, Norway, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilyx ASA (OSE: AGLX) (OTCQX: AGXXF) ("Agilyx" or the "Company") has entered into a binding and fully financed agreement to acquire 44% of GreenDot Global S.à r.l. ("GreenDot"). This transformative investment significantly strengthens Agilyx's presence in the European market, creating a global platform for sourcing and supplying feedstock to the advanced recycling industry.

GreenDot is the leading circular plastic recycling platform in Europe and the third-largest recycling company in Germany. Licensed across 29 countries, it is the most recognized recycling brand in Europe. GreenDot processes more than 1 million tons of packaging waste annually, including over 400,000 tons of plastic. The company is expanding its advanced recycling feedstock supply capabilities by investing in sorting facilities in Austria and Italy. For 2025, GreenDot's operations are expected to generate approximately EUR400 million in total sales and double-digit EBITDA.

Ranjeet Bhatia, CEO of Agilyx, commented:

"We are thrilled to expand Agilyx´s reach into Europe as we build a global platform to supply feedstock to the plastic recycling industry. GreenDot is the recognized industry leader in Europe, has tremendous momentum in the fast-developing advanced recycling market, and is a great complement to Agilyx's existing activities. We´re looking forward to working closely with GreenDot´s talented management and world-class shareholders on this transformative opportunity."

Laurent Auguste: CEO of GreenDot, commented:

"We very much welcome Agilyx as a new GreenDot shareholder. Agilyx's investment and the business synergies we will develop between two market leaders across the Atlantic will strengthen our ability to act as a preferred partner of brands and actors in the plastic packaging value chain. The new capital injection will support expansion of facilities in Germany, Austria, and Italy and is additional evidence of GreenDot's commitment to scaling the circular economy of plastic in Europe."

The transaction values GreenDot at a post-money enterprise value of EUR197 million. Agilyx will acquire its 44% stake for a total consideration of EUR52 million consisting of approximately EUR32 million in newly issued Agilyx shares ("Consideration Shares"), priced at the 30-day-volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of 25.76 NOK per share, and approximately EUR20 million in cash in a combination of primary and secondary share purchases. The Consideration Shares will be subject to a lock-up period until 10 January 2026 followed by a 90-day window during which sales by the sellers will be capped at 20% of the prior 30-day average daily trading volume.

The transaction is fully financed by certain existing investors through a EUR20 million subordinated loan facility. The loan facility will rank subordinated to Agilyx's outstanding bonds issued under "Agilyx ASA 13.50% senior secured USD 50,000,000 bonds 2024/2027" and is subject to a subordinated loan agreement to be entered into with the bond trustee, as set out in the bond terms. The transaction is expected to close in late Q3 2025, subject to customary conditions including, inter alia: regulatory approval under German foreign direct investment laws, lender consent for change of control at GreenDot, and Agilyx shareholder approval for the issuance of the Consideration Shares at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), for which sufficient voting undertakings have been received.

Further information can be found in the file attached to this announcement and on the Agilyx website.

In connection with this transaction, Tor Svelland will step down from Agilyx's Nomination Committee. The Company intends to nominate Tom Lileng as his replacement, subject to approval at the upcoming EGM. Mr. Lileng brings extensive investment and governance experience. He served most recently as Managing Director of General Oriental Investments and Cavamont Holdings, where he managed both liquid and private investment portfolios, achieving strong absolute and risk-adjusted returns. He currently serves as a Non-Executive Director and Nomination Committee Member for two other publicly listed Norwegian companies.

ABOUT AGILYX

Agilyx ASA is at the forefront of advanced recycling, converting post-use plastics into high-value feedstock and virgin-equivalent products. Through Cyclyx, its joint venture with ExxonMobil (25%) and LyondellBasell (25%), Agilyx supports the collection and processing of post-use plastic waste into custom-formulated, high-quality feedstock solutions for global plastic producers. Through Plastyx, its joint venture with Circular Resources (40%), Agilyx provides critical European-sourced feedstock to the global mechanical and advanced recycling markets. Additionally, Agilyx markets TruStyrenyx, a polystyrene advanced recycling solution that combines its Styrenyx depolymerization technology with Technip Energies' purification process. By advancing from a linear "make-take-waste" model to a circular economy, Agilyx supports the transition to a low-carbon future.

ABOUT GREENDOT

GreenDot brings nearly three decades of experience in the circular economy and deep commercial relationships with global brands such as Nestle, PepsiCo, and Mondelez, providing a unique end-to-end food packaging solution to brand owners. Its close cooperation with Agilyx will significantly enhance Agilyx's long-term feedstock strategy and capacity to scale advanced plastic recycling solutions, creating a unique global platform for waste plastic feedstock to meet rapidly increasing demand for high-quality feedstock.

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to MAR article 17 and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange announcement was published by Ana Sandersen, Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager of the Company, on 17 July 2025 at 01:42 hours CEST.

Important information

This announcement is not and does not form a part of any offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities. The distribution of this announcement and other information may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession this announcement or such other information should come are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions. Copies of this announcement are not being made and may not be distributed or sent into any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful or would require registration or other measures.

Matters discussed in this announcement may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "strategy", "intends", "estimate", "will", "may", "continue", "should" and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. Although Agilyx believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors which are difficult or impossible to predict, and are beyond their control. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this release by such forward-looking statements Agilyx does not make any guarantee that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this announcement are free from errors nor does it accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the opinions expressed in this announcement or any obligation to update or revise the statements in this announcement to reflect subsequent events. You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this announcement. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements contained in this announcement speak only as at its date, and are subject to change without notice. Agilyx do not undertake any obligation to review, update, confirm, or to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise in relation to the content of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and is not to be relied upon in substitution for the exercise of independent judgment. It is not intended as investment advice and under no circumstances is it to be used or considered as an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities of Agilyx.

