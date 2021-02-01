Agilyx Announces Appointment of New Board Advisory Consultant

- Carolyn Clarke appointed Board Advisory Consultant

- Agilyx to nominate Ms. Clarke for election to its Board of Directors at Annual General Meeting

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilyx AS (Euronext Growth (Oslo): ("AGLX"), a pioneer in the advanced recycling of post-use plastics, announced today the appointment of Carolyn Clarke as a Board Advisory Consultant, effective February 1, 2021. Agilyx intends to nominate Ms. Clarke for election to its board of directors as well as Audit Committee Chair at its Annual General Meeting on May 13, 2021.

Ms. Clarke is a seasoned executive in finance, accounting, risk management and governance. She is the founder and CEO of Brave Consultancy, a management consulting firm that provides innovative solutions, enabling organizations to navigate risk. Ms. Clarke will join Agilyx initially as an independent board consultant, advising on strategic considerations, particularly as it relates to the company's audit process.

Before founding Brave Consultancy, Ms. Clarke was the Head of Audit, Risk and Control at Centrica, where she transformed the audit function to be recognized as one of the Leading Audit teams by the Institute of Internal Auditors. Prior to this, Ms. Clarke spent almost twenty years with PwC and seven years as a partner. While acting as PwC's Country Managing Partner in Mongolia, Ms. Clarke established the first global professional services firm in the country, leading the provision of audit, tax, capital markets, transactions, and advisory services. She was presented with an award for the Best International Company in Mongolia by the Business Council in 2012.

Ms. Clarke currently holds several Board positions; she is the Chair of the Board of Care International UK and a member of the Global Council of Care International. Ms. Clarke also serves as non-executive director and is a member of the Audit Committee at Starling Bank. Until recently, Ms. Clarke was the Vice-Chair of the Institute of Business Ethics.

Tim Stedman, CEO of Agilyx said: "I am delighted to welcome Carolyn to Agilyx. Carolyn's wealth of experience as an auditor and advisor to a wide range of multinational organizations, including within the energy industry, will be vital as Agilyx continues to grow."

Ms. Clarke said: "I am excited to be joining Agilyx at such a critical time as we seek a greener and more sustainable future. Agilyx has an important role to play in creating a future where waste plastics and polymers can become a valuable renewable resource. I am pleased to bring my audit, risk and financial experience to support the company and its growth."Ms. Clarke holds a bachelor's degree in Accounting and Finance from Newcastle University. Ms. Clarke is a member and fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, as well as a member of the Chartered Institute of Internal Auditors.

Contacts Agilyx

Kate Ringier

VP, Communications & Government Affairs

+41 78 822 7770

kate.ringier@agilyx.com

SOURCE Agilyx