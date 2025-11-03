AgiBot Achieves First Real-World Deployment of Reinforcement Learning in Industrial Robotics

Bridging embodied AI research with real-world manufacturing systems

SHANGHAI, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AgiBot, a robotics company specializing in embodied intelligence, announced a key milestone with the successful deployment of its Real-World Reinforcement Learning (RW-RL) system on a pilot production line with Longcheer Technology.

The project marks the first application of real-world reinforcement learning in real industrial robotics, connecting advanced AI innovation with large-scale production and signaling a new phase in the evolution of intelligent automation for precision manufacturing.

Tackling the Core Challenges of Flexible Manufacturing

Precision manufacturing lines have long relied on rigid automation systems that demand complex fixture design, extensive tuning, and costly reconfiguration. Even advanced "vision + force-control" solutions have struggled with parameter sensitivity, long deployment cycles, and maintenance complexity.

AgiBot's Real-World Reinforcement Learning system addresses these long-standing pain points by enabling robots to learn and adapt directly on the factory floor. Within just tens of minutes, robots can acquire new skills, achieve stable deployment, and maintain long-term performance without degradation. During line changes or model transitions, only minimal hardware adjustments and standardized deployment steps are required, dramatically improving flexibility while cutting time and cost.

Core Advantages of AgiBot's Real-World Reinforcement Learning

Rapid Deployment — Training time for new skills is reduced from weeks to minutes, achieving exponential gains in efficiency.

High Adaptability — The system autonomously compensates for common variations such as part position and tolerance shifts, maintaining industrial-grade stability and a 100% task completion rate over extended operation.

The solution exhibits strong generality across workspace layouts and production lines, allowing quick transfer and reuse across diverse industrial scenarios. This milestone signifies a deep integration between perception-decision intelligence and motion control—representing a crucial step toward unifying algorithmic intelligence and physical execution.

Unlike many laboratory demonstrations, AgiBot's system was validated under near-production conditions, completing the full loop from cutting-edge research to industrial-grade verification.

From Research Breakthrough to Industrial Reality

In recent years, the robotics and AI research community has made significant progress in advancing reinforcement learning toward greater stability, efficiency, and real-world applicability. Building on these advances, Dr. Jianlan Luo, Chief Scientist at Agibot, and his team have contributed key academic breakthroughs demonstrating that reinforcement learning can achieve reliable and high-performance results directly on physical robots. At AgiBot, this foundation evolved into a deployable real-world reinforcement learning system, integrating advanced algorithms with control and hardware stacks. The system achieves stable, repeatable learning on real machines—marking an important step in bridging academic research and industrial deployment.

Expanding Real-World Applications

The validation has now been successfully demonstrated on a pilot production line in collaboration with Longcheer Technology.

Moving forward, AgiBot and Longcheer plan to extend real-world reinforcement learning to a broader range of precision manufacturing scenarios, including consumer electronics and automotive components. The focus will be on developing modular, rapidly deployable robot solutions that integrate seamlessly with existing production systems.

