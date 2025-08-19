Aghanim Unveils Checkout 2.0, Kinetic Framework & More to Power the Future of Game Commerce

Aghanim - a fast-growing fintech organization with over 250 web-based game hubs, built using its innovative Game Hub Builder, is now unveiling the next generation of tools to power direct-to-consumer (DTC) strategy for video games.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aghanim, the fintech force behind mobile gaming's direct-to-consumer (DTC) revolution, offers the revolutionary LiveOps Builder and Game Hub Builder - marking a substantial leap from low-performing webshops. The LA-based fintech organization creates content-first community websites for mobile games in less than a minute, and with the help of Newton™, a GenAI-powered co-pilot, now proudly announces its new offerings:

Kinetic ™ - A proprietary development framework designed to enable unparalleled customization and control in the creation , maintenance, and continuous optimization of Aghanim-powered game hubs.





Kinetic™ empowers developers and publishers to build, manage, and evolve richly immersive web experiences through a uniquely modular and extensible architecture.

At the core of Kinetic™ lies a block-based UI system optimized for game-centric interfaces, powered by an adaptive layout engine that ensures responsive rendering across devices and resolutions. The high-powered architecture supports real-time content manipulation and advanced dynamic logic embedding directly into front-end structures, delivering high-performance & data-driven interactivity.

Kinetic™ incorporates a proprietary semantic configuration language engineered for both human readability and artificial intelligence compatibility. This enables the automated generation, deployment, maintenance, and optimization of Aghanim-powered game hubs.

Designed to maximize both creative expression and technical precision, Kinetic™ allows for fine-grained personalization of every website element , enabling live data integration, variable management, and customization.

Kinetic™ is the foundation for delivering visually distinctive, technologically advanced, and operationally agile web-based game hubs - empowering game creators to innovate without compromise.

Aghanim's Checkout 2.0 isn't just a product update - it's the culmination of relentless innovation and data-driven refinement. Since its inception, Aghanim has pioneered app-to-web linkouts for mobile games, generating tens of millions of player sessions across its game hubs. Today, we're unleashing the full power of that experience in the form of Checkout 2.0, as a response to the latest developments in the United States, Japan and the European Union related to Apple AppStore and Google Play apps distribution and monetization changes.

Using Aghanim's Checkout 2.0, (built on a proprietary fintech stack), each game studio can:

Seamlessly link out players from the game to a browser-based checkout

players from the game to a Automatically authenticate players with pre-filled carts

players with Incentivize players to make purchases and connect their payment details by offering white-label out-of-the-box loyalty programs and cashback reward point services

to make purchases and connect their payment details by offering white-label out-of-the-box Support credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay , digital wallets, and many more

, digital wallets, and many more Convert taps into purchases faster than any off-the-shelf payment tool - then seamlessly auto-return players directly back to the game

Aghanim's Checkout 2.0 increases net revenue for game studios by up to 220%, while delivering mission-critical marketing insights needed to improve return on marketing investment (ROMI). It is deeply integrated with our proprietary LiveOps Builder™, which enables real-time, programmatic responses to each player's behaviour - whether that means presenting an upsell opportunity after a successful transaction, or capitalising on a failed one (due to insufficient funds) by automatically triggering a time-limited alternative offer priced according to the player's predicted account balance.

Whether Aghanim is integrated into an app, dropped in a Discord post, delivered via email, embedded in a social story, or scanned via QR code: Aghanim's Checkout 2.0 - Payment Links meets players where they are, then converts them into paying users - instantly.

Aghanim Connect is the foundation of Aghanim's commitment to being a clear open platform - one that actively collaborates with peers and leaders across every sector of the video game industry.

Seamlessly connect over 30 pre-integrated tools to your Aghanim-powered stack - simplifying your integration, syncing SKUs, news, and leaderboards, and ensuring data consistency across global marketing campaigns by linking your DTC sales with platforms like PlayFab, AppsFlyer, Adjust, Singular, Google Analytics, Google Tag Manager, Meta Pixel, and more.

Blueprints™ allows studios to discover and easily implement battle-tested web-based monetization liveops campaigns triggered by players visiting Aghanim-powered entities on the individual user level. Programmatically react to players' behaviour on game hub login. Whether they are purchasing virtual items, claiming a daily reward, redeeming coupons, visiting web stores, abandoning carts - Aghanim enables publishers and developers alike to keep full control of the player journey and maximize conversions via constant a/b testing and experimentation - no coding skills required.

About Aghanim:

Aghanim is an integrated commerce, liveops automation, community engagement, and payments platform for mobile games - founded by a team of former C-level executives from Xsolla . The organization has pioneered app-to-web linkout solutions and now delivers the most seamless app-to-web checkout experience in the market - battle-tested and optimized using tens of millions of data points generated by the millions of users that engage with Aghanim-powered game hubs built on Kinetic™, the company's proprietary website customization framework.

While the U.S. and Japan rulings mark a major breakthrough, developers still face a patchwork of regulations and inconsistent enforcement across international markets. Aghanim is the go-to platform offering a fully compliant, scalable solution for linking-out players to web-based game hubs on a multinational scale. Get started by building your own game hub instantly, right here: https://aghanim.com/

