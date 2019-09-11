Aggregates Market Soaring at 4.6% CAGR to Procure $608.9 Billion by 2026

PORTLAND, Oregon, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the Global Aggregates Market Report, increase in investments on infrastructure is the key factor boosting the growth of the market. Besides this, growth of the construction industry in various emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil and the ongoing trend of building smart cities in emerging countries are the factors that might positively influence the growth of the market.

This report is a professional and comprehensive research of the global aggregates industry based on the major regional market conditions, key driving factors, major competitors, and size & scope of the market. Firstly, the report introduces the aggregates market basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview, product specifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, raw materials, and so on. Furthermore, it provides a quantitative analysis from 2019 to 2026, which is anticipated to allow the stakeholders to capitalize on the predominant market opportunities.

Global Aggregates Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America (U.S., Canada , and Mexico )

(U.S., , and ) Europe ( Germany , France , the UK, and rest of Europe )

( , , the UK, and rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Australia , and rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , and rest of ) LAMEA ( Latin America , the Middle East , and Africa )

Besides this, the report presents detailed information about the major players as well as some minor players of the aggregates sector.

The key players profiled in the report are:

Adelaide Brighton ltd.

ltd. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

CRH Plc

Eurocement Holding AG.

Hanlon Concrete

Heidelberg Cement AG

LafargeHolcim Group

LSR Group PJSC.

Martin Marietta Materials Inc

Vulcan Materials Company

Others

The research divulges the performance of each player active in the industry. In addition, the report offers an overview of recent developments of each player in the market.

Moreover, the research report delivers a complete analysis of the key segments of the aggregates sector with the help of charts, graphs, and tables. An overview of each market segment such as type, application, end user, and region are also provided in the report. Investors, stakeholders, product managers, marketing officials, and other professionals in search of detailed data on supply, demand, and future estimates would find the report beneficial.

All these insights provided in the report are valuable to anyone interested in investing in the aggregates industry. These insights may help them in determining the strength of their competitors and take the required steps to obtain a leading position in the industry. Additionally, we strive to deliver a customized report to meet special requirements of our clients, on demand.

