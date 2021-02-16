Agero Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Alleviating the Stress of Roadside Events with Its Advanced Dispatch and Management Technology

With its Swoop Dispatch Management platform, delivered as a software-as-a-service, Agero enables insurers, automakers and fleet managers to present a fully digital experience to customers in need of roadside assistance. Aligning the dispatch technology for measuring the variables to select the best service provider with an omnichannel approach, including web apps and mobile APIs, Agero resolves each situation in a way that ensures superior customer satisfaction.

"Agero's unified platform is flexible and variably configurable to support multiple business types and multi-tenant client management. Significantly, Swoop Dispatch Management can integrate with clients' existing contact center functions or service provider network operations. In the tow management software component, available on desktop and mobile apps, the Swoop platform automates workflows to fit the needs of both large and small tow operators, assigns jobs to drivers, and streamlines invoicing," said Vishwas Shankar, Research Director at Frost & Sullivan. "In the agent-facing software, Agero employs advanced algorithms to analyze massive amounts of data to best match tow service providers to end-customer needs and the business preferences of the client insurer, automaker or fleet operator."

The platform is a single, transparent source of information for roadside customers, call center agents, insurers, fleet or automakers, a dealership receiving the vehicle, and the tow operator. It can easily deploy in each of these stakeholders' environments as a full-stack, stand-alone, or integrated offering with existing software. With job progress dashboards and intuitive design to map the events and hotspots, Agero offers an exceptional user experience for clients. It also includes reporting and analytics functions to identify insights and performance indicators from each case event.

"The Agero solution facilitates the modernization and digital transformation of legacy technologies that do not meet the expectations of contemporary customers," noted Nick Baugh, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "The company is preparing to position itself as the key enabler of all mobility assistance, across mobility modes and channels. As consumers transition away from traditional car ownership models, Agero can support and connect numerous multimodal ecosystem participants while constantly improving integration across channels and service areas."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Agero's mission is to rethink the roadside experience through a powerful combination of passionate people and data-driven technology, strengthening its clients' relationships with their customers. As a leading B2B provider of next-gen driver assistance services, Agero is pushing the industry in a new direction, taking manual processes and redefining them as digital, transparent and connected. This includes: a transformative roadside event management platform powered by Swoop, a San Francisco based software company acquired in 2018; comprehensive accident management services; knowledgeable consumer affairs and connected vehicle capabilities; and intuitive tow dispatch software.

The company protects 115 million vehicles in partnership with leading automobile manufacturers, insurance carriers and other diversified clients. Managing one of the largest national networks of service providers, Agero responds to approximately 12 million service events annually. Agero, a member company of The Cross Country Group, is headquartered in Medford, Mass., with operations throughout North America and Europe. To learn more, visit www.agero.com.

