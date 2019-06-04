Agero Earns Acclaim from Frost & Sullivan for Its Roadside Assistance Solutions

Agero's roadside assistance solutions for automakers and auto insurers safeguard drivers in need of assistance during a vehicle breakdown or accident. Harnessing incident data, service metrics and customer feedback from more than 12 million yearly events, the company continuously works to iterate and optimize the customer experience.

With investments in self-service and mobile, including application programming interfaces (APIs) for clients' branded apps, Agero is well-positioned to address evolving consumer needs for omni-channel engagement and transparency. Consumers can speak with contact center associates live or initiate a fully digital service request, including customer location capture and event tracking on a map, via smartphone.

The company's innovation in comprehensive, data-informed, and automated contact center tools ensures that the experience from first call to final result is best in class. This includes advanced matchmaking software that intelligently identifies optimal service providers based on a combination of standard and configurable variables such as: location, service history, and client parameters. In addition, Agero's artificial intelligence-based proactive monitoring algorithms draw on real-time event and historical data to identify, track, escalate and respond to potential service risks such as delays, and drive customer satisfaction.

These capabilities are bolstered by Agero's scale, built upon 45 years of experience and relationships in the market. Through its significant volume of events, Agero has amassed the expansive knowledge and terabytes of data they use to optimize efficiency, speed, and performance within its roadside assistance platform.

"Agero covers all zip codes in the United States and maintains partnerships with more than 74,000 repair shops, ranging from small businesses to nationwide chains," said Brent Iadarola, Vice President at Frost & Sullivan. "This scale is crucial for delivering reliable and consistent support to stranded consumers."

Agero's focus on digital transformation and transparency is further evidenced by its acquisition of San Francisco startup Swoop in December 2017, which has positioned Agero to significantly transform the roadside market.

"By combining its scale with advances in digital end-to-end dispatch management on a single, flexible, and scalable platform, Agero has the opportunity to drastically transform the experience for consumers, service providers and its partners at massive scale," noted Iadarola. "This platform delivers transparency to all client events and gives service providers enhanced visibility into their business operations."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that develops a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid market acceptance. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Agero

Agero's mission is to safeguard consumers on the road through a unique combination of platform intelligence and human powered solutions, strengthening our clients' relationships with their drivers. We are a leading provider of driving solutions, including roadside assistance, accident management, consumer affairs and telematics. The company protects 115 million vehicles in partnership with leading automobile manufacturers, insurance carriers and other diversified clients. Managing one of the largest national networks of service providers, Agero responds to more than 12 million requests annually for assistance. Agero, a member company of The Cross Country Group, is headquartered in Medford, Mass., with operations throughout North America. To learn more, visit www.agero.com and follow on Twitter @AgeroNews.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

