Agero Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Delivering Unparalleled Service to Drivers with Its Groundbreaking Driver Assistance Solutions

Agero's platform offers comprehensive and efficient assistance to help drivers get back on the road safely.

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the digitalized roadside driver assistance services market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Agero with the 2022 North America Product Leadership Award. Agero is a leading provider of roadside assistance, accident management, consumer affairs and connected vehicle technologies for stakeholders across the automotive industry with a rich history of innovation and experience.

Agero is the driving force behind driver mobility assistance and support throughout all points in the vehicle ownership journey - from purchase to maintenance to resell or trade in - delivering a suite of service and technology solutions that enable automakers and auto insurers to provide their customers with enhanced communication, safety, and convenience features. By transforming and reimagining a historically manual, stressful and time-intensive process by digitizing the entire chain of events during a service request Agero has become a trusted partner not only for its clients and third-party service providers, but for many drivers across the country.

"Agero is a long-time leader in the driver safety services space, working with a robust roster of auto insurance carriers, car manufactures, and other companies to deliver a digital roadside assistance dispatch platform, accident management capabilities, connected vehicle services, and other products that support consumers throughout their entire experience owning or leasing a vehicle," said John Sisemore, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

With 50 years of growth and innovation under its belt, Agero maintains one of the most extensive data repositories in the industry. The company leverages this resource inside an AI-driven dispatching engine to determine the right equipment, vendor, and service quickly and within a client's specific program parameters, while communicating updates to the stranded motorist. Agero's state-of-the-art white-labled solutions enable clients to deliver the high quality and brand-defining services and support their customers have come to expect during these moments that matter - crucial touchpoints when these brands can be heroes. In addition, the company is constantly expanding its offerings to serve its customers better and remain at the forefront of innovation in its industry.

Agero's ongoing optimization process is built on the feedback of its users, who, after each event, fill out a survey to assess the service and comment on potential improvements to each part of the process: intake with agents, event support with service providers, and overall technology experience. As a result, Agero's products are constantly improving and making driver assistance as seamless as possible.

"With a white-label business model, Agero helps its clients deliver unparalleled service to drivers in need every day. As a company that sits behind the scenes, its mission is to present clients' brands first and foremost, ensuring the services delivered fit seamlessly," added Sisemore.

According to Vishwas Shankar, a Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Research Analyst, "Agero has spent decades building and refining its roadside assistance and related service solutions portfolio, enabling use cases across the roadside assistance ecosystem. The company strives to be the best, ingraining this focus into its corporate culture." Agero earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 North America Product Leadership Award in the digitalized roadside driver assistance services market.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that develops a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid market acceptance. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Kristen Moore

P: 1.210.247.3823

E: kristen.moore@frost.com

About Agero

Wherever drivers go, we're leading the way. Agero's mission is to reimagine the vehicle ownership experience through a powerful combination of passionate people and data-driven technology, strengthening our clients' relationships with their customers. As the #1 B2B, white-label provider of digital driver assistance services, we're pushing the industry in a new direction, taking manual processes, and redefining them as digital, transparent, and connected. This includes: an industry-leading dispatch management platform powered by Swoop; comprehensive accident management services; knowledgeable consumer affairs and connected vehicle capabilities; and a growing marketplace of services, discounts and support enabled by a robust partner ecosystem.

The company has over 150 million vehicle coverage points in partnership with leading automobile manufacturers, insurance carriers and many others. Managing one of the largest national networks of independent service providers, Agero responds to approximately 12 million service events annually. Agero, a member company of The Cross Country Group, is headquartered in Medford, Mass., with operations throughout North America. To learn more, visit www.agero.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1922835/Agero_Award_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan