Agenda for Calliditas virtual R&D Day on January 20, 2021

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ("Calliditas") (Nasdaq OMX - CALTX) (NASDAQ - CALT) today announced the program for the upcoming virtual R&D Day for investors, analysts and journalists on January 20, 2021, which will take place between 1pm and 5pm CET. The R&D Day will feature presentations from executive management and Key Opinion Leaders and will be webcast live and accessible at: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/calliditas-therapeutics-cmd-january-2021.

The agenda will be as follows:

1:00pm Introduction & Corporate overview CEO Renée Aguiar-Lucander 1:20pm Pathophysiology of IgA nephropathy & Nefecon Clinical Biomarker Data Professor Jonathan Barratt 1:40pm A Review of the Phase 3 NefIgArd Trial Data CMO Dr Richard Phillipson 2:00pm Commentary on the NefIgArd Phase 3 Data Professor Jonathan Barratt 2:10pm Regulatory Review of Nefecon Vice President of Regulatory Affairs Frank Bringstrup 2:20pm Live Q&A Session Professor Jonathan Barratt, Dr Richard Phillipson & Frank Bringstrup 2:40pm Market Access & Preparations for Commercialization in the USA Head of North America Commercial, Andrew Udell, & Vice President Market Access, Christopher Ngai 3:10pm Live Q&A Session Andrew Udell and Christopher Ngai 3:20pm Overview of NOX Inhibitors Calliditas' Medical Advisor, Dr Philippe Wiesel 3:40pm Setanaxib - Applications in Oncology Professor Gareth Thomas 4:00pm Clinical Development - Pipeline Review Dr Richard Phillipson 4:15pm Positioning overview Renée Aguiar-Lucander 4:25pm Live Q&A Session Dr Philippe Wiesel, Professor Gareth Thomas, Dr Richard Phillipson & Renée Aguiar-Lucander 4:45pm Closing Summary Renée Aguiar-Lucander, Fredrik Johansson, CFO 5:00pm End



The presentations will be made available on the company's website after the end of the meeting. Please note that the Q&A Sessions will only be available to view live.

KOL Biographies:

Professor Jonathan Barratt leads the Renal Research Group within the College of Life Sciences, University of Leicester. His research interests span a range of areas across renal medicine and include glomerular disease, multi-system renal disease and complications of chronic kidney disease, in particular renal associated anemia. He is the IgA nephropathy Rare Disease Group lead for the UK National Registry of Rare Kidney Diseases (RaDaR) and a member of the steering committee for the International IgA Nephropathy Network. He is also a Chief Investigator for five international randomized controlled clinical trials in IgA nephropathy, and has attended both the FDA and EMA as an expert witness for new therapies in IgA nephropathy. He is a member of the FDA and American Society of Nephrology Kidney Health Initiative: Identifying Surrogate Endpoints for Clinical Trials in IgA Nephropathy Work group.

Professor Gareth J. Thomas is Chair and Professor of Experimental Pathology at University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation. He leads a group that investigates the effect of the tumor microenvironment on tumor development and progression, particularly the role of cancer-associated fibroblasts in regulating immune escape and tumor invasion. Prior to his current position, Gareth Thomas was Professor of Oral Pathology and Consultant in Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology at Bart's and the London. Gareth Thomas trained in Oral & Maxillofacial Pathology at University College Hospital, London and undertook his PhD as an MRC Clinical Fellow at University College London and the Richard Dimblebey Department of Cancer Research.

About Calliditas

Calliditas Therapeutics is a specialty pharmaceutical company based in Stockholm, Sweden focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications, with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Calliditas' lead product candidate, Nefecon, is a proprietary, novel oral formulation of budesonide, an established, highly potent local immunosuppressant, for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy, or IgAN, for which there is a high unmet medical need and there are no approved treatments. Calliditas is running a global Phase 3 study within IgAN and, if approved, aims to commercialize Nefecon in the United States. Calliditas is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CALTX) and the Nasdaq Global Select Market (ticker: CALT). Visit www.calliditas.com for further information.

