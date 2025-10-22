Pretzl launches with a proprietary AI-driven platform, JourneyLab, to help brands better understand and manage the increasingly complex B2B buyers' journey

LONDON, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, five longstanding B2B agencies within the Next 15 Group, announce they will combine into one new business: Pretzl. The new B2B marketing business, Pretzl, will fully come to market in February 2026, bringing together ~300 employees from Agent3 Group, Publitek, This Machine, Velocity, and Twogether, across North America, Europe, and APAC. Pretzl will help B2B marketers better empathize with customers at every stage of the buyer journey, leveraging a people-plus-technology offering that includes a combination of its award-winning talent from the legacy brands and a new AI-driven solution, JourneyLab.

Agencies Agent3 Group, Publitek, This Machine, Velocity, and Twogether unify to form B2B marketing powerhouse: Pretzl

B2B buyer dynamics have changed irreversibly; the outdated funnel approach has become unrepresentative of complex buying environments, and linear, one-size-fits-all campaign approaches deliver diminishing returns. Pretzl is meeting this shift head on, with an approach that focuses on customer science, personalization at scale, and swift responses to changing buyer requirements. At the core of Pretzl's offering is JourneyLab, a new, proprietary AI platform that brings insight, structure, visibility, and measurable progress to every stage of the buyer journey.

JourneyLab, built on AI and data-driven customer insights, enables teams to understand key audiences, map real buyer behaviors, devise and deliver personalized experiences, and continuously optimize programs with actionable insights.

"Traditional marketing has hit a breaking point, and our new approach is all about helping our clients meet their customers where they are, in the moments that matter most," said Clive Armitage, CEO of Pretzl, and current CEO of Agent3 Group. "Pretzl combines the speed and scale of AI, the objectivity of data, and most importantly the human touch and expertise from a deep bench of B2B specialists, to help brands get closer to their customers."

Pretzl will continue to focus on customers in the technology, manufacturing, professional services, and financial services industries, offering end-to-end marketing capabilities that cover:

Media & Activation: ABM, demand generation, media planning and buying, audience data

Creative & Experiences: content development, creative ranging from concepting to production, digital experiences

Comms & Communities: public relations, social media, community and influencer marketing, SEO/GEO

Technology Optimization: AI adoption, tech stack modernization, MarTech deployments

"I see true potential in Pretzl's technology-and-people model to enhance the B2B buyer experience and drive better commercial outcomes," said Sam Knights, CEO of Next 15. "It's an exciting evolution at the forefront of the B2B industry evolving with the possibilities of data, technology and AI. It is exactly the type of solution that we want Next 15 to become famous for."

ABOUT PRETZL

Pretzl is a B2B marketing business that helps companies more effectively reach customers at every stage of the new model buyer journey. The company brings together five sister brands from the Next 15 Group: Agent3 Group, Publitek, This Machine, Velocity, and Twogether. With ~300 employees, the company services customers across North America, Europe, and APAC, offering technology solutions, an AI platform JourneyLab, demand and lead generation, communications, content and creative, and more. Learn more at pretzl.com .

