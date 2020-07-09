Ageing Population to Drive Ophthalmic Drugs Market to Higher Growth Trajectory: TMR Study

- Dry eye segment under disease indication category, anti-glaucoma drugs segment under therapeutics class category to account for a massive share of the market

- Increasing adoption of advanced therapeutics is set to contribute positively to growth over the forecast period

- North America to dominate regional landscape of global ophthalmic drugs market

ALBANY, New York, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- From 2019 to 2027, the global ophthalmic drugs market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%., pulling up the market worth from about USD 26 billion in 2018 to USD 37.2 billion by the end of the forecast period.

As per Transparency Market Research, "Multiple factors of growth are underscoring growth in the global ophthalmic drugs market. Foremost among these factors are increase in incidence of eye related diseases, and increasing adoption of new and advanced therapeutics in the field."

Key Findings of Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market Study:

On the basis of disease indication, the dry eye segment would lay claim to a sizeable share of the market owing to increasing pollution level, and high screen time

On the basis of therapeutic class, anti-glaucoma drugs will dominate the market landscape over the forecast period

Region-wise, North America is set to dominate the market owing to increasing patient pool

Key Drivers of Growth in Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market:

Transparency Market Research has identified a slew of notable trends and drivers, propelling the global ophthalmic drugs market on to a high growth trajectory. Major growth factors are delineated below:

Unmet need in the space of treatment options for ophthalmologic diseases space has been noted

Increase in incidence of uveitis, optic nerve degeneration, retinitis pigmentosa, and retinoblastoma is paving way for growth

Recent approvals for advanced retinal treatment options will drive growth in the market over the forecast period

Increase in ageing population is underscoring growth as the demographic is susceptible to conditions such as ARMD, and glaucoma

In 2017, there were about 970 million people aged 60 and above and this is set to increase to a number of 2 billion by 2050

Globally, 1:6 will be the ratio of number of people aged 65 and above to total number of people

Increase in incidence of diabetes is leading to growth in the global ophthalmic drugs market by creating risk for retinopathy

Regional Analysis of Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market:

Highly structured healthcare infrastructure in North America is set to help the region dominate the global ophthalmic drugs market over the forecast period

is set to help the region dominate the global ophthalmic drugs market over the forecast period Asia Pacific (APAC) region will emerge as a lucrative market owing to a high CAGR anticipated for the region for the forecast period

Competitive Landscape of Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market:

Decent number of players operates in the global ophthalmic drugs market, making it fragmented. Prominent names in the market include Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., ALLERGAN, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Bayer AG, Genentech, Inc. (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.), Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., among others.

Primary focus for most players is development of better and more effective products. That also translates to efforts directed towards technological advancement and research and development (R&D) activities. Strategies to enter a new market, or penetrate deeper into an existing one often entail key alliances or collaborations based on mutual synergies.

The global Ophthalmic Drugs Market has been segmented as follows:

Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market, by Product Type

Prescription Drugs



OTC Drugs

Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market, by Therapeutic Class

Anti-inflammatory Drugs



NSAIDs





Steroids



Anti-infective Drugs



Anti-fungal Drugs





Anti-bacterial Drugs





Others



Anti-glaucoma Drugs



Alpha Agonist





Beta Blockers





Prostaglandin Analogs





Combined Medication





Others



Anti-allergy Drugs



Anti-VEGF Agents



Others

Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market, by Disease Indication

Dry Eye



Glaucoma



Infection/Inflammation



Retinal Disorders



Wet AMD





Dry AMD





Diabetic Retinopathy





Others



Allergy



Uveitis



Others

Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market, by Distribution Channels

Hospital Pharmacies



Online Pharmacies



Independent Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market, by Region

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia & New Zealand

&



Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

&

GCC Countries





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

