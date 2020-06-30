AGC Biologics Expands Development Capacities for pDNA Services at Heidelberg Site

Expansion will help meet the growing demand for plasmid DNA offerings

SEATTLE, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Committed to continuous innovation and expansion of its service offerings, AGC Biologics has announced the expansion of its pDNA Center of Excellence in Heidelberg , Germany. The global biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) is further expanding to meet the growing need for process development and manufacturing for plasmid DNA (pDNA). The 1M EUR investment in a laboratory build-out includes a significant increase of lab area, additional staffing and state-of-the-art equipment, to foster high-throughput techniques and quality by design processes. This will further expand AGC Biologics' service portfolio and build on a track record of more than seven years in commercial plasmid manufacturing.

"It is a priority to keep up with the growing demand for plasmid DNA offerings," says AGC Biologics CEO Patricio Massera.

"This expansion will enable us to be even more efficient, as we meet our customers' pDNA demand," says AGC Biologics CTO Kasper Moller.

With state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Seattle, Washington; Boulder, Colorado; Copenhagen, Denmark; Heidelberg, Germany; and Chiba, Japan, AGC Biologics has decades of experience in CDMO manufacturing, including commercial market supplies with FDA, PDMA and EMA approvals. These best in class services have been focused on proteins as Drug Substance, like antibody fragments, enzymes, vaccines and much more, as well as plasmid DNA.

About AGC Biologics:

AGC Biologics is a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), with a strong commitment to deliver the highest standard of service to our clients and partners. The company currently employs more than 1000 employees worldwide. AGC Biologics extensive network spans three continents, with cGMP-compliant facilities in Seattle, Washington; Boulder, Colorado; Copenhagen, Denmark; Heidelberg, Germany; and Chiba, Japan.

AGC Biologics offers deep industry expertise and unique customized services for the scale-up and cGMP manufacture of protein-based therapeutics; from pre-clinical to commercial mammalian and microbial production. Our integrated service offerings include cell line development, bioprocess development, formulation, analytical testing, antibody drug development and conjugation, cell banking and storage, and protein expression - including our proprietary CHEF1® Expression System for mammalian production.

Learn more at www.agcbio.com.

