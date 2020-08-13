AGC Biologics Enters into Partnership as a CDMO with Ono Pharmaceuticals to Manufacture Biopharmaceuticals at Clinical Development Stage

SEATTLE, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AGC Biologics, a global biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), announced it is partnering with Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (ONO) to manufacture new, innovative biopharmaceuticals at the clinical development stage. ONO is a R&D-oriented pharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing innovative drugs.

"We are very pleased to initiate this partnership with ONO," said Mark Womack, CBO of AGC Biologics. "We look forward to closely collaborating with ONO to manufacture innovative and important therapies."

AGC Biologics' global network spans three continents, with cGMP-compliant facilities in Seattle, Washington; Boulder, Colorado; Copenhagen, Denmark; Heidelberg, Germany; Milan and Bresso, Italy and Chiba, Japan. Their best in class services include development and manufacturing of mammalian and microbial-based therapeutic proteins, plasmid DNA (pDNA), viral vectors and genetically engineered cells.

About ONO:

ONO, headquartered in Osaka, is committed to creating innovative medicines in specific areas. ONO focuses its research on the oncology, immunology, neurology and specialty research with high medical needs as priority areas for discovery and development of innovative medicines. For further information, please visit the company's website at www.ono.co.jp/eng .

About AGC Biologics:

AGC Biologics is a leading global Biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with a strong commitment to deliver the highest standard of service to clients and partners. The company currently employs more than 1,300 employees worldwide. AGC Biologics has decades of experience in CDMO development and manufacturing, including providing commercial market supply with FDA, PDMA and EMA approvals.

AGC Biologics offers deep industry expertise and unique customized services. Integrated service offerings include cell line development, bioprocess development, formulation, analytical testing, antibody drug development and conjugation, cell banking and storage and protein expression, including the proprietary CHEF1® Expression System for mammalian production.

AGC Biologics is committed to continuous innovation and offers the technical creativity to solve clients' most complex challenges, including specialization in fast-track projects for orphan drugs and rare diseases.

Learn more at www.agcbio.com.

