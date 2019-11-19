Agari Featured In 2019 CRN Cloud Partner Program Guide

Guide Highlights Best-in-Class Channel Partner Programs

FOSTER CITY, California and LONDON, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Agari, the next-generation Secure Email Cloud that restores trust in the inbox, is pleased to announce that CRN® , a brand of The Channel Company , has recognized Agari in its 2019 Cloud Partner Program Guide, the definitive handbook for solution providers looking to partner with today's top cloud technology vendors.

Agari is the recognizable industry leader in cybersecurity, with a specialized focus on email security.

Agari Partner Power™ is an established tiered channel program designed to offer attractive performance-based incentives and enablement to resellers globally. The program offers qualified channel partners with incentives and support based on their commitment to Agari and its customers.

Agari Partner Power™ Benefits

Deeper Product Discount s - The Agari Secure Email Cloud™ is available to qualified channel partners based on specific commitments and program tiers.

s - The Agari Secure Email Cloud™ is available to qualified channel partners based on specific commitments and program tiers. Training Programs and Sales Enablement - Enables frictionless access to marketing materials, training, technology, tools and co-marketing funds to understand and appropriately position the Agari Secure Email Cloud™.

- Enables frictionless access to marketing materials, training, technology, tools and co-marketing funds to understand and appropriately position the Agari Secure Email Cloud™. Dedicated Account Support - Qualified channel partners have access to dedicated resources, including channel, sales, technical, and marketing support to ensure collaboration throughout the sales lifecycle and ongoing customer experience.

- Qualified channel partners have access to dedicated resources, including channel, sales, technical, and marketing support to ensure collaboration throughout the sales lifecycle and ongoing customer experience. Modern Partner Experience - Investments including a new partner portal and inclusion in the Agari global sales kickoff delivers the right resources for enablement, including analytics and reporting, deal registration, lead distribution, joint business planning, market development funds and other features.

- Investments including a new partner portal and inclusion in the Agari global sales kickoff delivers the right resources for enablement, including analytics and reporting, deal registration, lead distribution, joint business planning, market development funds and other features. Partner Advisory Day – Participation in an annual advisory council where partners provide insights from the field to Agari and participate in sessions specifically designed to provide our partner community access to Agari executives, new product updates and demos, new intelligence information and new marketing materials.

"This recognition is an honor, and truly reflects Agari's dedication to our partners, globally," said Tracy Pallas, vice president of worldwide channels, Agari. "Our partners allow Agari the unique opportunity to scale our business rapidly. This program is structured so that Agari's products are the most profitable in their portfolio."

CRN's 2019 Cloud Partner Program Guide is a valuable resource for solution providers navigating a growing cloud vendor marketplace. Solution providers use the guide to identify technology suppliers with groundbreaking cloud offerings and unique partner program benefits across cloud infrastructure and applications. In doing so, they can partner with industry-leading technology vendors to address cloud challenges and drive digital transformation for their customers.

"Finding the right technology vendor to partner with is a major challenge, particularly for solution providers with limited time and resources at their disposal," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "The Cloud Partner Program Guide simplifies the process of researching and identifying the top cloud partner programs. It features comprehensive resources, support, training, and financial incentives, along with an unprecedented list of innovative technology vendors that consistently meet or exceed partners' expectations."

The Cloud Partner Program Guide can be viewed online at www.crn.com/cloud-ppg.

About Agari

Agari is transforming the legacy Secure Email Gateway with its next-generation Secure Email Cloud powered by predictive AI. Leveraging data science and real-time intelligence from trillions of emails, the Agari Identity Graph™ detects, defends and deters costly advanced email attacks including business email compromise, spear phishing and account takeover. Winner of the 2018 Best Email Security Solution by SC Magazine, Agari restores trust to the inbox for government agencies, businesses and consumers worldwide. Learn more at www.agari.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company is The Channel Catalyst. Backed by more than 30 years of IT channel experience, we drive innovation and growth across the technology landscape. The IT channel is our sole focus and passion, and we deliver maximum value to technology suppliers, solution providers, and IT professionals every day. To learn more, please visit www.thechannelco.com.

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook

Copyright ©2019 The Channel Company, LLC. The Channel Company logo is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.



