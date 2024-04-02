After Thetan Arena, Wolffun Game aims to transform traditional games into the Next-gen Game-Fi

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After the success of Thetan Arena, Mr. Nguyen Dinh Khanh - CEO of Wolffun Game, has recently announced a new project called Thetan World. This project revolves around a Web3 gaming platform that aims to be a major player in the GameFi industry by developing innovative solutions and pushing the boundaries of the industry.

An overview of the solution that Thetan World offers The GameFi community is excited about the news

After the launch of Thetan Arena by Wolffun Game in 2021, the project made a significant impact on the Game-Fi industry. In the first week of its launch, Thetan Arena reached 2 million daily active players, a record in the game industry at the time. Currently, Thetan Arena has achieved many significant successes with 35 million players.

Going beyond the triumph of Thetan Arena, CEO of Wolffun Game, Mr. Nguyen Dinh Khanh, recently posted a video on X (Twitter) and other official channels to reveal a new project, Thetan World. He stated: "Thetan World outlines a 5-year long-term vision. For the past 2 years, Wolffun Game has worked hard to bring positive solutions to both Thetan Arena and the Game-Fi industry as a whole."

Thetan World is a Web3 Gaming Platform created to address the challenges of the Game-Fi world. These include inflation, a lack of diverse and engaging gameplay, and a complex user experience. Moreover, with Thetan World, users can purchase NFTs to "play to earn" across integrated games.

Thetan World's efforts to combat inflation attract the GameFi community. Mr. Khanh stated: "We have the Inflation Control Center. The main task of this is to coordinate inflation in real-time." Moreover, Thetan World will also provide users with many tools to help create content and generate value. This project is poised to create a fair and diverse environment, and a healthier economy.

Additionally, Thetan World ensures the diversity of the Game-Fi world through its SDK integration feature, one of the most anticipated features of Thetan World. Mr. Khanh shared, "Creating a web3 game is challenging. With nearly 10-years experience making traditional games, we understand this very well". Thetan World's solution not only helps web2 developers join the Game-Fi world faster at a lower cost, but it also allows them to leverage existing game resources.

To that end, Thetan World has simplified all the complex processes involved in transactions and linking. Users only need one account to access all the services provided by Thetan World, move from game to game, and choose NFTs to play in their favorite game.

According to CEO of Wolffun in the recent video, Thetan Chain will soon be launched to provide multiple benefits, including enhanced security and reduced costs.

This project promises to bring the Game-Fi world with many innovative improvements that have been proven and attracted significant attention.

The project's upcoming launch also fulfills the promise made to those who have supported Thetan Arena. "In Thetan World, we will continue the story of the nearly 30 characters from Thetan Arena, expanding it with more intriguing stories in multiple worlds. Plus, this will surround THG, the major token in Thetan World." - the CEO shared.

Therefore, Thetan World's NFT is expected to grow significantly in the future. Although not officially announced, some sources say that Thetan World will officially open pre-registration and sell the first batch of NFTs at the end of April this year.

The project has officially published information on Whitepaper: https://thetanworld.page.link/prwpp

Twitter: https://thetanworld.page.link/prtwitt

Discord: https://thetanworld.page.link/prdiscord

Telegram: https://thetanworld.page.link/prtelegr

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2375870/image_5025431_11861892.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2375871/image_5025431_11862001.jpg