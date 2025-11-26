After COP30 - SKF brings industry together to accelerate sustainable transformation

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a successful participation at the UN Climate Conference COP30 in Belém, Brazil, where SKF's circular technologies and remanufacturing solutions were recognized as winners of SBCOP's Best Cases, SKF is now taking the next step to accelerate industrial transformation.

On 3-4 December, leading stakeholders from industry, academia and finance will gather in Gothenburg, Sweden, for the inaugural SKF Friction Fighting Summit. SKF has initiated this event to move the dialogue forward from COP30 towards concrete action.

The Friction Fighting Summit is designed to address the barriers that slow down sustainable innovation – not only mechanical friction, but also the friction embedded in business models, incentive structures and decision-making processes. With a focus on scaling proven solutions such as remanufacturing, RecondOil and energy-efficient technologies, the summit aims to act as a catalyst for commercializing sustainability and strengthening Europe's strategic autonomy.

"COP30 demonstrated that collaboration is essential for climate transition. Now it's time to move from words to action. The Friction Fighting Summit brings together the players who can turn ambition into real change," says David Johansson, President Industrial Region Europe & Africa.

From COP30 to Gothenburg: building on proven progress

At COP30, SKF showcased scalable solutions that contribute to net-zero emissions, including:

Remanufacturing of roller bearings , which helped avoid 15,600 tonnes of CO₂-equivalent emissions in 2024 alone [1] .

, which helped avoid 15,600 tonnes of CO₂-equivalent emissions in 2024 alone . RecondOil technology , enabling circular use of industrial oil.

, enabling circular use of industrial oil. Magnetic and ceramic technologies for energy-efficient HVAC systems and heat pumps.

for energy-efficient HVAC systems and heat pumps. Tidal power drivetrains .

. Internal decarbonization programmes.

SKF's remanufacturing solution won SBCOP's Best Cases award, highlighting its leadership in sustainable innovation. At COP30, SKF also joined LeadIT, a global initiative driving heavy industry toward net-zero emissions. Additionally, SKF has also launched The Patent Bay, an open platform that shares selected patents to speed up sustainability-focused technologies.

"We know technology exists. What's missing are systematic measures and business models that reward sustainability. The Friction Fighting Summit is a bold initiative to actively drive this development," says Vanja Winblad, Sustainability Director, Industrial Region Europe & Africa.

Event details: Friction Fighting Summit

Date: 3-4 December 2025

Location: Gothenburg, Sweden

Participants: Industrial leaders, policymakers, academics and investors from across the Nordics and Europe

Purpose: To accelerate industrial transformation through collaboration, knowledge exchange and the commercialization of circular solutions

[1] Approximately 4.5 million kg steel was reused globally in 2024. With a global SKF average CO 2 e of 3.6 CO 2 e per kg of newly produced bearing steel minus 0.135 kg CO 2 e related to ReMan Operation Service Level 3, means that 15.6 million kg CO 2 e was avoided.

For further information, please contact:

Gösta Andersson: PR & Communication Europe & Africa: e-mail: gosta.andersson@skf.com

Karin Markhede: PR Lead SKF Group, e-mail: karin.markhede@skf.com

Confirmed speakers at the SKF Friction Fighting Summit 2025:

Anna Ryott, Chief Impact Officer, EY

Annika Ölme, CTO, SKF

Carina Halvord, CEO, Universeum

David Johansson, President Industrial Region Europe & Africa, SKF

Eija Pitkänen, Member of the Board at Metsä Group

Erich Labuda, President, Motion Services Division, ABB

Håkan Buskhe, CEO, FAM AB

Andréa Haag; Vice President Sustainability Munters

Johnny Sjöström, CEO, SSAB

Lars Danielsson, Senior Advisor and former EU Ambassador

Lisa Lindström, Business Reinvention Leader

Martin Nilsson Jacobi, CEO, Chalmers

Mattias Frumerie, Climate Ambassador and Head of Delegation to UNFCCC at Swedish Ministry of Climate and Enterprise

Niko Pakalén, Partner, Cevian Capital

Rickard Gustafsson, CEO, SKF

Rob Anthony, SVP Global Supply Chain, Kongsberg Maritime

Åsa Persson, Chair of the Swedish Climate Policy Council & Strategic Advisor & Researcher, KTH

Tom Erixon, President and CEO, Alfa Laval

Pia Lindström, Hållbarhetschef LKAB

Frank Koch, CEO Swiss Steel

Klas Nilsson, Head of strategic & Operational Procurement, Stegra,

Martin Edlund, CEO Minesto

Jarmo Valtokari, Maintenance Director, SSAB

