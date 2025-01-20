Africa's Internet Resilience Shows Promising Growth, New Internet Society Data Reveals Ahead of Key Conference

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As leaders in technology and policy prepare to convene tomorrow (Tuesday, January 21) in Addis Ababa for the Internet Society's 2025 Internet Development Conference, new data released today underscores the positive strides Africa is making in strengthening its digital infrastructure.

A new analysis published by the Internet Society, the global non-profit organization championing an open, globally-connected, secure Internet, reveals encouraging progress in bolstering the continent's Internet resilience.

Internet Society

According to the Internet Society's Pulse Internet Resilience Index, which tracks key metrics related to infrastructure, performance, security, and market readiness, Africa's overall Internet resilience score now stands at 34%, reflecting a 1 percentage point increase between 2022 and 2023 – the latest data available. This means more reliable access to essential online services like education, healthcare, and economic opportunities for millions across the continent.

Western Africa and Middle Africa demonstrated the most significant regional improvements, each with a 2-point increase in their overall resilience scores. East Africa also continues to strengthen, with gains spread across multiple countries, including Ethiopia.

Zambia secured an impressive 6-point increase, followed closely by Kenya with a 5-point rise. Uganda, Comoros, Madagascar, and Mozambique each advanced by 4 points, marking substantial steps forward. Other countries, including Ethiopia, Eritrea, Djibouti, Mauritius, and Tanzania, also showed progress with 3-point increases.

These improvements are driven by factors including increased investment in Internet infrastructure, the expansion of mobile networks, and growing collaboration among governments, technology providers, and local communities. Since 2020, the Internet Society has helped establish and expand 16 Internet Exchange Points (IXPs) in Africa. IXPs are Internet intersections, where networks connect locally to exchange traffic and help make the Internet faster and more affordable.

This positive trend comes as stakeholders gather to address the region's connectivity challenges, enhance regional cooperation, and foster the growth of a robust Internet economy. This year's Internet Development Conference focuses specifically on strengthening Internet infrastructure and advancing regulatory frameworks within Africa's Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) member states: Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, and Uganda.

"In a remarkable year for digital development, Africa is seeing steady progress toward connectivity, with notable advances in Internet resilience and infrastructure across the continent," said Dawit Bekele, Regional Vice President for Africa at the Internet Society. "While some challenges remain, nations across the continent are leading the charge in creating accessible, resilient Internet networks which are critical to business and society."

The Internet Development Conference will call for continued investment and collaboration to ensure that all Africans can benefit from a reliable and resilient Internet.

More information about the Internet Society's Pulse Internet Resilience Index can be found here.

About the Internet Society

Founded in 1992 by Internet pioneers, the Internet Society is a global charitable organization working to ensure that the Internet is for everyone. Through its community of members, special interest groups, and 130+ chapters around the world, the organization defends and promotes Internet policies and technologies that keep the Internet open, globally connected, and secure.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1656167/Internet_Society.jpg