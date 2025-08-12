African Union Declares 2025 the 'Year of Reparations and African Heritage' and Launches Decade-Long Action Plan

The African Union has officially designated 2025 as the "Year of Reparations and African Heritage," launching a coordinated decade-long initiative (2026–2036) to address the lasting impacts of slavery, colonialism, and systemic global inequalities.

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia and BRUSSELS, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Africa's call for reparations from former colonial powers has moved from activist and academic discourse to the forefront of continental and international policy. The African Union (AU) has formally designated 2025 as the "Year of Reparations and African Heritage," marking the beginning of a coordinated, decade-long campaign to address historical injustices stemming from slavery, colonialism, and systemic inequities in global governance.

Action' on Reparations, Demanding New Era of Justice from Europe

The AU's mandate, endorsed at the highest level, calls on all member states and AU organs to take concrete actions in pursuit of reparations. This includes redress for the transatlantic slave trade and its enduring legacy, colonial exploitation, arbitrary borders, the destruction of institutions, as well as contemporary neocolonial structures, economic imbalances, and debt burdens.

In a historic decision at the 7th AU Mid-Year Coordination Meeting in July, leaders agreed to extend the program beyond 2025 into a Decade of Action on Reparations and African Heritage (2026–2036). This move signals a sustained, strategic approach to securing justice and restitution for Africa's people.

"This, undoubtedly, gives us as a Union the opportunity to sustain the momentum for the realization of this noble cause and also to develop well-thought-through strategies to mobilize adequate resources to support the domestication of the subject," said Ghana's President, speaking on behalf of the collective African leadership.

The push for reparations has also begun to influence policy debates in Europe. In a recent formal inquiry to the European Commission, European Parliament member Barbara Bonte questioned the effectiveness of Brussels' Africa policy and asked whether the EU has critically assessed its approach in light of Africa's growing demands for equitable engagement.

The AU's initiative reflects a continental consensus that historical injustices remain unresolved and continue to shape Africa's economic, cultural, and political realities. By prioritizing "Reparations" in the official designation, the AU underscores the issue as a matter of justice rather than symbolic reconciliation.

The coming decade will see coordinated campaigns, diplomatic engagement, and legal strategies aimed at compelling former colonial powers to acknowledge, apologize, and compensate for the lasting impact of historical wrongs. For Europe and other actors, this moment represents both a challenge and an opportunity to redefine relations with Africa on a foundation of fairness, dignity, and mutual respect.

The AU's message is clear: Africa's demand for reparations will remain at the center of its international agenda for the next decade. The global response to this call will shape not only the future of EU-Africa relations but also the broader quest for justice in the international order.

