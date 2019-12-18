African Parks' Most Hopeful Conservation News in 2019

JOHANNESBURG, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Successful conservation interventions are critical, now more than ever, to improve the trajectory of the planet's biodiversity and the state of its ecosystems, as highlighted in the IPBES global biodiversity assessment published this year. Well managed protected areas are vital anchors of sanctuary, stability and opportunity for millions of people and countless species. With the largest and most ecologically diverse portfolio of parks under management by any one organisation across Africa, African Parks' goal is to realise the ecological, social and economic value of these landscapes, preserving ecological functions, delivering clean air, healthy watersheds, carbon sequestration, food security, and better health for millions of people.

Here is some of their most hopeful news from 2019:

Zimbabwe's exceptional Matusadona National Park which abuts Lake Kariba became the 16 th park to join African Parks' management portfolio. Through partnership with the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority, they will fully restore the park as a leading wildlife sanctuary for the region.

exceptional Matusadona National Park which abuts Lake Kariba became the 16 park to join African Parks' management portfolio. Through partnership with the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority, they will fully restore the park as a leading wildlife sanctuary for the region. One of history's largest international black rhino translocations was concluded with the WWF Black Rhino Range Expansion Project, using source populations in South Africa to boost Malawi's population to create a valuable range state for the critically endangered species.

to boost population to create a valuable range state for the critically endangered species. The largest ever transport of rhinos from Europe to Africa was undertaken, releasing five Eastern black rhinos, bred successfully by the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria Ex Situ Programme, into Rwanda's Akagera National Park, helping to build a sustainable wild population of this subspecies numbering only around 1,000 in Africa .

to was undertaken, releasing five Eastern black rhinos, bred successfully by the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria Ex Situ Programme, into Akagera National Park, helping to build a sustainable wild population of this subspecies numbering only around 1,000 in . Cheetahs were introduced to Majete Wildlife Reserve in Malawi to form a crucial founder population and help grow the range of the vulnerable big cat; and almost 200 buffalo were released into Zambia's Bangweulu Wetlands to restock one of the continent's greatest wetland landscapes.

to form a crucial founder population and help grow the range of the vulnerable big cat; and almost 200 buffalo were released into Bangweulu Wetlands to restock one of the continent's greatest wetland landscapes. 100 years of conservation was celebrated with the Barotse Royal Establishment and Zambia's Department of National Parks and Wildlife (DNPW) in Liuwa Plain National Park with the official opening of the world class King Lewanika Lodge . The event was testament to their 16-year partnership to restore the ecosystem, promote livelihoods development, provide employment, education, and support to thousands of people, while seeing the park emerge as one of the world's top travel destinations hailed by The New York Times and TIME Magazine.

Department of National Parks and Wildlife (DNPW) in Liuwa Plain National Park with the official opening of the world class . The event was testament to their 16-year partnership to restore the ecosystem, promote livelihoods development, provide employment, education, and support to thousands of people, while seeing the park emerge as one of the world's top travel destinations hailed by The and TIME Magazine. TIME Magazine featured Chad's Zakouma National Park on its list of World's Greatest Places 2019, and Akagera National Park in Rwanda continued to see remarkable strides in tourism development, with Wilderness Safaris opening the gorgeous luxury tented Magashi Camp.

Zakouma National Park on its list of World's Greatest Places 2019, and Akagera National Park in continued to see remarkable strides in tourism development, with Wilderness Safaris opening the gorgeous luxury tented Magashi Camp. With several partners they have installed the most advanced technology available, from Vulcan's EarthRanger, ESRI, Smart Parks, and others, to improve real-time monitoring of wildlife and to support law enforcement within the parks.

These advancements are only possible because of the partnerships with national governments who entrust African Parks with managing their natural heritage. Their shared vision of a future for people and wildlife is realised through the generous funding received from a global community of committed supporters, including anchor donors: Acacia Conservation Fund (ACF), Adessium Foundation, Arcus Foundation, Dutch Postcode Lottery, European Union, Fondation des Savanes Ouest-Africaines (FSOA), Fondation Segré, Government of Benin, Howard G. Buffett Foundation, MF Jebsen Conservation Foundation, National Geographic Society, Oppenheimer Philanthropies, People's Postcode Lottery, Save the Elephants and Wildlife Conservation Network's Elephant Crisis Fund, Stichting Natura Africae, The Walton Family Foundation, The Wildcat Foundation, The Wyss Foundation, WWF-the Netherlands, WWF-Belgium, UK Aid, U.S. Department of State and USAID.

Overall, these gains are only possible because of the myriad support received, from events to charitable auctions and races, recommendations to friends, travel to the parks, bequests and helping to tell the story of the urgency of the conservation work, and to generous board members in Hong Kong, the Netherlands, Switzerland, the U.S. and South Africa.

Related Links

https://www.africanparks.org



SOURCE African Parks