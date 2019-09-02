African Interfaith Leaders Call for Collaboration to Address Regional Migration, Peacebuilding and Environmental Challenges

The statement was signed by representatives of a dozen countries who make up the Steering Committee of the African Union's Interfaith Dialogue Forum, a regional platform supported by the International Dialogue Centre (KAICIID) since 2013.

The Steering Committee highlighted the positive impact of religious leaders and the Council of Religions of Mozambique in the recently signed Peace and National Reconciliation Agreement, pledging to end years of violence following a bloody civil war. At a regional level, they also commended the work of religious communities across the continent to bring peace, understanding and social cohesion to their countries.

"Some countries in Africa still suffer internal conflicts and the misuse of religion to divide and sow hate. Education, sermons and public campaigns can remind people of the loving message of religion and call for respect for human dignity, peaceful coexistence and harmony. Whether in emerging states, in which minorities need to feel protected and included, or during elections when tensions are high, religious leaders and policy makers must work together to call for calm, restraint and reconciliation," the statement says.

The statement also calls on faith communities "to reach out to one another in trust, mutual respect and friendship to achieve goals which serve all humanity and Mother Earth." It encourages multireligious advocacy for the protection of the environment based on the argument that "all religions teach appreciation for the works of the Creator".

The Steering Committee was received by Vitoria Dias Dogo, Minister of Labor, Employment and Social Security in Mozambique, who spoke about "the importance of faith as a healing force" and expressed her country's full support to the group's work.

The meeting in Maputo took place only a week before His Holiness Pope Francis' trip to Mozambique to encourage peace, hope and reconciliation in the region.

The group will convene again in the fall for capacity-building trainings organized by KAICIID and the African Union.

