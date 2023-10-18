AfricaCom 2023: IPLOOK to Focus on Enhancing Customer Experience with Customized Mobile Core Solutions

HONG KONG, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IPLOOK Networks, a global vendor specializing in end-to-end mobile core network solutions, pursuing the vision of connecting everywhere and everything, announces its participation in AfricaCom running from 14 to 16 November in Cape Town, South Africa.

Deeply engaged in the telecom industry, IPLOOK has kept developing the global market. Here IPLOOK comes to Africa, one of the major markets, to focus more on enhancing customer experience. IPLOOK will showcase its fully integrated and highly flexible Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), Mobile Network Operator (MNO), and Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) solutions. Each exhibited solution can be designed to cater to the needs of customers for specific scenarios, enabling operators to deliver seamless connectivity and reliable customer experience in various application scenarios with customized solutions.

By joining forces with worldwide industry partners present at the event, IPLOOK aims to foster new collaborations and exchange ideas that can drive innovation and maximize the value of telecom technologies for shaping a connected future together.

Event Information

AfricaCom: the largest live tech event in Africa

IPLOOK Stand: F61

Date: 14-16 November 2023

Location: Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC)

About IPLOOK

IPLOOK Networks is a leading vendor of 4G/5G networking solutions, offering a complete line of products for MNO, MVNO, service providers and enterprise private networks to fulfill the growing connectivity needs.

