Africa Premier AI Conference 2025 Opens in Mombasa with a Call for Digital Sovereignty and Inclusive Innovation

MOMBASA, Kenya, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Africa Premier AI Conference 2025 (APAIC 2025) officially opened today in Mombasa with a powerful keynote speech by Mary Kerema, Secretary ICT, E-Government and Digital Economy, Ministry of ICT and the Digital Economy, Kenya, who called on African leaders, innovators, and partners to shape a digital future rooted in African values, talent, and global collaboration.

Speaking before ministers, entrepreneurs, youth leaders, and international partners, Kerema declared the start of a "Decade of Intelligence" for Africa, emphasizing that artificial intelligence (AI) must be intentional, inclusive, and ethically grounded to truly transform lives across the continent.

"Technology, however advanced, is only truly powerful when it transforms real lives—especially those on the margins," said Kerema. "Digital sovereignty is not about isolation. It is about agency—the right and ability for African people, institutions, and governments to shape, govern, and benefit from AI systems on their own terms."

Kerema highlighted the opportunities and challenges Africa faces on its digital journey:

Infrastructure gaps, skills shortages, and siloed data. Strengths: Africa's unmatched diversity, resilience, and local innovation in AI-driven health, education, and fintech.

She praised African entrepreneurs and global partners working together to co-create solutions designed for local realities—systems that are modular, explainable, privacy-respecting, and inclusive of multiple languages and communities.

MindHYVE.ai Co-Sponsorship and Launch of Agentic AI

This year's conference is proudly co-sponsored by MindHYVE.ai, a leading USA AI innovation company. Bill Faruki, Founder and CEO of MindHYVE.ai, introduced the company's groundbreaking framework Agentic AI—a new paradigm for intelligent systems designed to empower users through autonomy, explainability, and ethical alignment.

Faruki emphasized that Agentic AI reflects Africa's values of collaboration and inclusivity, providing tools for governments, enterprises, and communities to design, configure, and own their digital future.

Commitment to Youth, Women, and Partnerships

The keynote also underscored Africa's youth and women as the architects of this future, with investments in upskilling, women-in-AI forums, and digital public infrastructure forming a central pillar of the strategy.

Kerema urged participants to move beyond rhetoric to actionable partnerships, measuring success by real community impact:

Ethical AI aligned with African values.

Policies that encourage innovation and inclusion.

Platforms that empower teachers, health workers, entrepreneurs, and public servants.

Concluding her address, Kerema officially opened APAIC 2025 with a vision of Africa as a leader—not just adopter—in the global AI revolution:

"Let us leave this conference not only inspired but equipped and committed to accelerating Africa's journey to a digital future where we are not just users, but leaders. If you want to go far, go together."

About APAIC 2025

The Africa Premier AI Conference (APAIC) is the continent's leading forum for AI dialogue, policy, and innovation. Gathering leaders from government, business, academia, and civil society, APAIC 2025 serves as a platform to shape Africa's role in the global digital transformation.

About MindHYVE.ai

MindHYVE.ai is a pioneering USA AI company building intelligent, ethical, and adaptive solutions for governments, businesses, and communities. Founded by Bill Faruki, the company is committed to advancing Agentic AI—AI systems that are transparent, locally governed, and designed to amplify human intelligence.

