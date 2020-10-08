Africa HR Solutions: The benefits of Mauritius as an African payroll outsourcing centre

PORT LOUIS, Mauritius, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Whilst Mauritius has already established itself as a leading International Financial Centre supporting investments into emerging markets, it has also developed into a preferred destination for business process outsourcing, particularly for companies doing business in Africa.

According to the Economic Development Board of Mauritius, the ICT/BPO industry contributed almost 6% of GDP in 2019. Around 850 ICT/BPO companies employ 27,000 people on the island, representing a key driver of the Mauritian economy. Leading multinationals such as Accenture, Convergys, Huawei, AB InBev, Orange Business Services, Aspen Pharmacare and Allianz already have back office operations in Mauritius. In addition, a number of international payroll companies currently use Mauritius as a service delivery centre.

This article explores the benefits of outsourcing African payroll services to Mauritius.

1. Highly qualified, skilled and bilingual labour force

The Mauritian labour force is well educated, with qualifications from internationally recognised universities including leading British and Australian universities that have campuses on the island. English and French are generally regarded as the official languages of Mauritius, with the majority of skilled professionals being proficient in both. With French being either the main or second official language in over 20 of Africa's 54 countries, this is a major attraction to international companies with activities across the continent.

2. Competitive staff and operating costs in a convenient time zone

Staff and operating costs in Mauritius are low relative to the skills and experience offered by the labour force, which represents a wage arbitrage opportunity for international companies seeking cost efficiencies. Mauritius enjoys both geographical and cultural proximity with Africa and benefits from its membership in regional African groups such as the African Union, the Southern African Development Community and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa. Its favourable time zone (GMT+4) allows communications with Europe, Asia and the United States throughout the working day.

3. Political and economic stability

Mauritius ranks first in Africa for ease of doing business, economic and political stability and overall governance.

4. State of the art infrastructure

Mauritius's established digital network infrastructure provides excellent telecommunication facilities with high-speed internet access. In addition, the presence of the world's largest professional services firms and major international banks underpin the island's dynamic business environment.

5. Rule of law

Mauritius maintains an independent judicial system which upholds the rule of law, safeguards the rights and freedom of the individual and commands domestic and international confidence. Mauritius's hybrid legal system is based on both French civil law and British common law, with the highest court of appeal being the Privy Council based in London.

