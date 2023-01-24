Africa Centrifugal Pump Market worth $936 million by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Africa Centrifugal Pump Market is projected to grow from USD 568 million in 2022 to USD 936 million by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.1% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The demand for quality Africa centrifugal pumps is at an all-time high due to increasing agriculture sector and rise in usage of solar water pumps in the region.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Africa Centrifugal Pump Market"

92 – Tables

49 – Figures

175 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=15052918

Electrical by operation type is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the type, the electrical segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing market from 2022 to 2032. The growth of electric segment is because electrical centrifugal pumps are efficient and reliable. They are used in artificial lifts to carry moderate to high volumes of fluids from wellbores. The key advantage of these pumps is that they prevent the formation of vapor cavities in liquids.

Multistage segment by stage type is expected to occupy the majority share in the Africa Centrifugal Pump Market

Based on the stage type, the multistage segment is estimated to be the largest market from 2022 to 2032. The multistage segment is attributed to the increasing demand for fluid pressure boosting pumps in industrial water supplies.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=15052918

South Africa likely to emerge as the largest Africa Centrifugal Pump Market

South Africa accounted for the largest share in the Africa Centrifugal Pump Market during the forecast period. The growth of the centrifugal pump market in Africa is primarily driven by the oil and gas, water and wastewater, mining, power, and construction industries of the region. With most countries in Africa having scarce freshwater resources, wastewater treatment is a significant source of water for non-potable consumption.

Grundfos Holding A/S (Denmark), Xylem Inc. (US), Sulzer (Switzerland), KSB (Germany), Wilo (Germany), Weir (UK), Ruhrpumpen Group (US), EBARA Corporation (Japan), are the key players in the Africa Centrifugal Pump Market.

Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=15052918

Browse Adjacent Markets: Energy and Power Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Heat Pump Market – Global Forecast to 2026

Centrifugal Pump Market - Global Forecast to 2026

Metering Pumps Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Sanitary Pumps and Valves Market - Global Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/africa-centrifugal-pump-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/africa-centrifugal-pump.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets