Affidea expands its presence in Europe with acquisitions in Spain and Romania

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Affidea, a leading European provider of advanced diagnostics, out-of-hospital services, and Centres of Excellence, is pleased to announce its expansion into two countries – Spain and Romania through the acquisition of Clinica Atenea in the Valencia Region, Spain, and Oldega Imagistics clinic in Bucharest, Romania.

Guy Blomfield, Chairman & CEO Affidea Group

With these additions, Affidea's network grows in 2023 to a remarkable 340 centres, reinforcing the company's commitment to enhancing its advanced diagnostics portfolio while expanding its offering of out-of-hospital services in state-of-the-art polyclinics that can address the needs of the communities we serve.

Guy Blomfield, Chairman and CEO of Affidea Group, commented on this milestone, saying, "Affidea has significantly expanded its presence in 2023, completing a total of 14 acquisitions in eight countries, adding 25 new centres. Today, we are thrilled to extend our presence in Spain and Romania, two markets with great potential. These latest acquisitions mark a significant step in our ongoing growth journey, reaching today more than 340 centres across 15 countries, annually serving over 13 million patients. We are driven by the mission of providing high-quality care close to the communities we serve."

Clínica Atenea is a well-reputed outpatient and diagnostics provider serving the Valencia region. Founded two decades ago, the company boasts a network of four clinics strategically located in the metropolitan area of Valencia, including Aldaia, Torrent, L´Eliana, and Alfafar. The clinics offer a comprehensive range of services, including outpatient consultations in more than 25 clinical specialities, advanced diagnostics such as MRI, Mammography, Ultrasound, X-ray, DXA, and dental CT, as well as laboratory services. With this acquisition, Affidea reinforces its standing as a prominent outpatient healthcare provider in the Valencia region, reaching 43 centres in Spain and serving a total of more than 1 million patients every year.

Theo Kravvas, Country CEO of Affidea Spain, stated, "Clinica Atenea has a strong reputation for its high-quality medical services and is an ideal match for our expansion in the region, where we are already present with our Affidea Tecma clinic. We aim to become the provider of choice for out-of-hospital services in Spain, and with the addition of Clinica Atenea, we are taking another significant step towards our aspiration. We will continue to support the growth of Clinica Atenea, enriching the level of services provided to our patients and sharing the best practices between our centres across Spain."

Odelga Imagistics Clinic, located within the Prof. Dr. Alexandru Trestioreanu Bucharest Oncology Institute, offers state-of-the-art imaging services of Computer Tomography (CT) and Ultrasound deploying the best equipment. This acquisition underscores Affidea's commitment to supporting oncological patients and the public healthcare system with advanced diagnostic examinations. This marks the third acquisition in Romania this year, bringing Affidea's total number of centres in Romania to 49.

Razvan Predica, Country CEO of Affidea Romania & Hungary, stated, "With this acquisition, we are reinforcing our commitment to support Romanian patients as well as the public system by offering them an accurate and timely diagnostic service, working with highly reputed medical professionals and state-of-the-art technology. This step aligns perfectly with our mission to enhance healthcare accessibility and quality. We are excited to continue our journey of growth and innovation, serving the needs of the communities we are privileged to be a part of."

With these acquisitions, Affidea reaches a team of 13.000 professionals across 15 countries, serving more than 13 million patients every year at the Group level. These acquisitions represent a significant step forward for Affidea as the company continues to expand its presence across Europe, providing high-quality healthcare services that prioritise patient well-being.

About Affidea Group

Affidea Group (www.affidea.com) is Europe's largest provider of advanced diagnostics, out-of-hospital services, and Centres of Excellence in orthopaedics and cancer care. Founded in 1991, the company operates almost 340 medical centres in 15 countries, serving more than 13 million patients annually. Due to its high standards in patient safety, Affidea is the most awarded provider of medical imaging services in Europe. More than 90% of the award-winning centres with 5 stars on the Eurosafe Wall of Stars, accredited by the European Society of Radiology in Europe, are Affidea centres.

About Affidea Spain:

Affidea Spain (www.affidea.es) is a leading medical provider in diagnostic imaging, nuclear medicine, and specialist consultations, with 43 centres across the country. Affidea Spain conducts over 1 million diagnostic imaging scans annually, delivering top-notch medical services at the forefront of patient care. The company collaborates with more than 1,450 healthcare professionals. Affidea Spain is renowned for its patient safety focus, with all its centres accredited for excellence in nuclear medicine by the European Union of Medical Specialties (UEMS) and the European Board of Nuclear Medicine (EBNM), as well as all its CT centres accredited by the European Society of Radiology in Europe, featured on the EuroSafe Imaging Wall of Stars.

About Affidea Romania

Affidea Romania is a prominent healthcare provider with 49 clinics in 26 cities. In Romania, Affidea also includes the clinics: Hiperdia, Sanmed, Phoenix, Medsan, ExMed, Biomed Scan clinics and now Odelga Imagistics Clinic. Affidea Romania Team consists of 1,500 professionals, including over 900 clinicians, annually providing care to more than 2 million patients. The company's centres have been accredited for excellence in nuclear medicine by the European Union of Medical Specialties (UEMS) and the European Board of Nuclear Medicine (EBNM), as well as all its CT centres accredited by the European Society of Radiology in Europe, featured on the EuroSafe Imaging Wall of Stars.

