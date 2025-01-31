Dr. Samuel Maimbo has been endorsed by both the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA).

LUSAKA, Zambia, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Development finance expert Dr. Samuel Maimbo today announced his candidacy for President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), presenting a transformative vision for Africa's economic future.

AfDB PRESIDENCY: ZAMBIA'S DR. SAMUEL MAIMBO OFFICIALLY LAUNCHES CANDIDACY

"Africa stands at a critical juncture," Dr. Maimbo declared. "We need to get one billion people to work as quickly as possible by strategically supporting the industries that will improve livelihoods and ignite prosperity on our continent. The AfDB needs bold, results-driven leadership that is unafraid of making the hard decisions required to get the job done."

With a 30-year career characterized by delivering real-world impact – record-breaking fundraising, translating bold ideas into practical implementation plans, and enhancing institutional efficiency – Dr. Maimbo represents an exciting way forward for the AfDB.

His presidential platform focuses on achieving middle-income status for Africa through an AfDB which is laser focused on pace, scale and effectiveness of delivery. "Africa needs significantly higher rates of growth to successfully navigate today's development challenges and capture tomorrow's opportunities," said Dr. Maimbo. "I'm ready on day one to support governments in reaching their goals. It's time to stop talking about Africa's potential and start realizing it."

Dr. Maimbo's core priorities include:

Trade and Regional Integration: Currently at just 3% of global trade, Africa has immense growth potential through the AfCFTA's unified market of 1.4 billion people.

Financial Resources: Strengthening markets, boosting savings, and attracting diverse investments can close Africa's financing gap.

Agricultural Transformation: With 60% of the world's uncultivated arable land, Africa can become a global agricultural powerhouse.

Infrastructure Development: Modernizing infrastructure is crucial for competitiveness and growth.

Energy Access: Accelerating energy access while promoting sustainability will power Africa's long-term economic advancement.

Climate Action: Despite contributing <4% to global emissions, Africa faces disproportionate climate impacts. Scaling up investments in resilience and embracing new technologies will safeguard Africa.

Creative Industries: A powerful driver of youth employment and cultural exports, Africa's creative industries can amplify Africa's global impact.

Inclusivity: Young people, women, and underserved communities across Africa must help design effective strategies.

Born and raised in Lusaka, Dr. Maimbo has worked in development finance across Africa and the globe, most recently serving as the Vice President of Budget, Performance Review, and Strategic Planning at the World Bank. As Chief of Staff to successive World Bank Presidents, he played an instrumental role in advancing the institution's mission and strategy at the highest international levels. His stewardship in resource mobilization secured an unprecedented $93 billion financing package under the International Development Association replenishment, with over 70% of the organization's global commitments directed toward Africa.

