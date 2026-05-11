Afcons forays in Europe, with a major railway project in Croatia

MUMBAI, India, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Afcons Infrastructure Ltd is pleased to announce that it has received intimation of the client's decision of being selected as the most suitable bidder, with a proposal to accept its bid for rehabilitation and construction of a Railway Line in Europe. This project underscores Afcons' long-term commitment to delivering world-class infrastructure globally and is to be the company's largest international order to date.

Mr. Krishnamurthy Subramanian, Executive Chairman, Afcons Infrastructure Ltd, said, "This milestone project, marks a significant step in Afcons' global journey, with an entry into Europe. It reflects our ability to deliver complex, large-scale infrastructure solutions across geographies. We are proud to contribute to the modernization of a railway network in a European country, and this achievement further strengthens our position as a trusted partner in international infrastructure development."

Mr. S Paramasivan, Managing Director, Afcons Infrastructure Ltd, said, "The project entails the reconstruction of the existing track and construction of a second track railway line. In addition to civil works, the scope includes overhead electrification, signalling, and telecommunication works. The project is valued at €677.07 million, excluding taxes."

Afcons is committed to creating sustainable value for stakeholders through transformative projects that connect communities and drive economic growth.

"The company is currently completing formalities in line with due process," remarked Mr. Kshitiz Bhasker, Director - Business Development, Afcons, and "It is set to mobilize for its execution," commented Mr. Udai Veer Singh, Head – Railway Segment, Afcons.

About Afcons Infrastructure Ltd

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd is the flagship infrastructure engineering and construction company of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group. It has a legacy of over six decades, with strong track record of executing numerous technologically complex EPC projects both within India and internationally. As per the latest ENR survey, Afcons is ranked in the Top 140 international Contractors globally; 12th in Bridges and 8th in Marine & Ports.

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