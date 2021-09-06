AETOS Rolls Out New Generation Account Management Mobile App

"We have seen a great boost in new client business and daily trading volume on our platform since Covid-19 Pandemic. While most parts of the world are locked down, people also witness how the great turbulence shook the global market, and brought in huge potential for speculators. Investors come to us seeking a convenient pathway to global investments." Said the Chairman of AETOS Capital Group, "AETOS leadership is well demonstrated through our ability to provide the best-in-class trading service. After the new generation account management App launch, the exploration into digital innovations will continue to delight clients' trading experience with us."

All is at your fingertips now

The newly unveiled AETOS App marries the full service functionalities of clients' portal BizCentre and the convenience of mobile devices. Within the App, individual traders can easily complete account registration, check account balance, track portfolio performance, grasp AETOS exclusive education resources and trace new deposits progress. The built-in trading tools such as Autochartist and news feeds keep users updated with the latest market movements. Whenever support is needed, customer service can be easily reached within AETOS App.

Furthermore, more plus functions are integrated into the institutional version, tailored specifically for AETOS global business partners. The concise design gives AETOS partners an at-a-glance view of their business records with AETOS. Together with multi-dimensional reports, those functions are sure to help partners further facilitate a better service to clients under the introducing business.

Established in 2007, AETOS has been committed to ethically providing world-class online trading service. Today, with operating offices set up across the world top financial centres, AETOS cutting-edge trading platform serves as a global markets gateway for clients from more than 100 countries.

