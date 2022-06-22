Aetina and Fibocom Collaborates to Bring High-Speed 5G Capacity to Edge AI Computing Platforms

Edge computing requires intensive workloads for computer vision and other artificial intelligence (AI) tasks, making it increasingly important to ensure real-time and low-latency 5G capabilities. Fibocom's 5G module FM160 is compliant with 3GPP Release 16 (R16) standards and supports NR Carrier Aggregation (CA). It can significantly optimize 5G user experience with extended coverage, boosted throughput and increased capacity, allowing businesses and industry benefit from intelligent and autonomous decision-making.

With 5G, AIoT has the potential to transform business across industries, creating new possibility for edge devices, and providing more power-efficient performance at the edge. As an Elite member of the NVIDIA Partner Network, Aetina offers a wide range of compact and energy-efficient edge AI computing platforms powered by NVIDIA Jetson modules. For example, Aetina AN810-XNX fully supports M.2 device with extension slot, that assist developers expand their systems communication ability, I/O connectivity flexibly and quickly, providing high-performance, low-power consumption for edge AI computing. Looking ahead, Aetina and Fibocom will keep developing and optimizing edge AI and 5G solutions based on NVIDIA Jetson modules, including NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin.

"Our collaboration with Aetina reflects Fibocom's commitment to building out the AIoT world," said Simon Tao, General Manager of MBB Product Management Dept., Fibocom. "By bringing 5G capacities to the edge, AIoT can deliver on the full promise of its potential, ushering in a new era of massive connectivity that will revolutionize how we live, work and play."

"Aetina has been building a wide and strong ecosystem network in global edge AI industry," said Austin Lin, Jetson Series Product Division Head, Aetina. "This partnership with Fibocom benefits our clients with their growing demand of developing reliable AI platforms with real-time connectivity at the edge."

At embedded world 2022, Aetina and Fibocom will showcase their edge AI and 5G solution at Aetina's booth #370 at Hall 1.

About Fibocom

Fibocom is a leading global provider of wireless communication modules and solutions in the sector of IoT (Internet of Things), as well as the first stock-listed (Stock Code:300638) wireless module provider in China. We provide end-to-end IoT wireless communication solutions for telecom operators, IoT equipment manufacturers, and IoT system integrators. With over two decades' engagement in M2M and IoT communication technology and extensive expertise, we are capable of independently developing high-performance wireless communication modules including 5G, LTE/LTE-A, NB-IoT/LTE-M, Android Smart, Automotive, WCDMA/HSPA(+), GSM/GPRS, Wi-Fi, GNSS, etc. Besides reliable, convenient, safe and intelligent IoT communication solutions for almost all vertical industries, we are also geared to customize the best and optimal IoT modules and solutions catering to your special requirements.

About Aetina

Aetina Corporation, founded in 2012 in Taipei, Taiwan, is a leading provider of high-performance GPGPU and Jetson edge AI computing solutions for embedded applications. With a focus on the industrial market, we provide industrial components and longevity services, and we are also an integrator in the AIoT market, easing customer pain points by offering smart, innovative, and reliable GPU solutions that satisfy their needs.

